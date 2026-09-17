Every season during New York Fashion Week, it’s a given that celebrities will attend multiple shows. By the end of the Spring 2027 season, The Zoe Report can confirm that stars were hustling and bustling across Manhattan to discover the latest fashion collections. Though stars across film, television, music, and theater were all out and about, there’s a select number that had especially full schedules — and that’s always worth celebrating.

Naturally, The Zoe Report’s Founder and Editor-At-Large Rachel Zoe attended shows for Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, and more while filming the next season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She was closely followed by Saweetie and Kelly Rutherford, who attended four shows each spanning beloved and emerging brands. Others, like Pamela Anderson, Katie Holmes, and JoJo, also made the rounds at dizzying amounts of launch parties and runways before the week’s end. With NYFW starting earlier each season, September’s schedule was particularly packed with late-night soirees hosted by Bvlgari, Alo, Net-a-Porter, and more — plus shows from top labels including Michael Kors, Thom Browne, Carolina Herrera, LoveShackFancy, and Calvin Klein Collection.

Below, discover the celebrities that took New York Fashion Week by storm this month.

Pamela Anderson

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Pamela Anderson was one of the busiest guests at New York Fashion Week. The actor attended Calvin Klein Collection, Khaite, and Carolina Herrera’s Spring 2027 shows, while also stopping by Veronica Beard’s Trailblazers party and The Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women Dinner.

Rachel Zoe

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Rachel Zoe is always booked and busy during New York Fashion Week, and the Spring 2027 season was no exception. While reviewing new collections and filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the renowned stylist and The Zoe Report’s founder and editor-at-large sat front row at Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, LoveShackFancy, and Monse’s shows. After dark, she could also be spotted at Bergdorf Goodman and Bvlgari parties, as well as the launch of her new Style Director role for What Goes Around Comes Around.

Lisa Rinna

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Lisa Rinna made Fashion Week a true family affair. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and author danced the night away with daughters Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle at Alo’s kickoff party. Later on, she shifted between classic and avant-garde outfits for Michael Kors and Tommy Hilfiger’s Spring 2027 shows.

Saweetie

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In addition to being an “icy girl,” Saweetie is also a Fashion Week regular, and flexed that status with appearances at multiple shows. The rapper stepped out in current-season looks from Prabal Gurung, Kim Shui, Grace Ling, and Retrofête in the front row before closing her week at Agent Provocateur’s downtown dinner.

JoJo

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JoJo returned to Fashion Week to take in new collections by Tommy Hilfiger, Grace Ling, and Christian Siriano. Between shows, she made time for Bvlgari’s Serpenti Infinito launch party and Agent Provocateur’s sultry NYFW dinner.

Katie Holmes

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Fashion Week veteran Katie Holmes made the front row a date night spot with boyfriend Jason Bard Yarmosky. The pair wore coordinating monochrome outfits together at Calvin Klein Collection and Cult Gaia’s shows, holding hands together in the front row. Holmes also made the rounds at Bloomingdale’s and Net-a-Porter’s fall launch parties, but took a break to check out the US Open.

Kelly Rutherford

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Kelly Rutherford has attended New York Fashion Week shows for decades, and continued to for the Spring 2027 season. The Gossip Girl star was seated for TWP, Son Jung Wan, Pamella Roland, and Magda Butrym’s shows, combining her go-to brands with emerging designers.