For fashion lovers and star-watchers alike, Paris Fashion Week is truly a feast for the eyes. Finding out which of your favorite trendsetting A-listers across film, television, music, and more will attend a given runway show, coupled with the artful presentations, is truly an exciting moment. But even more so may be seeing the reveal of what they’re wearing. That said, the anticipation of who would be in Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2027 front row — and in what — was mounting leading up to PFW’s final day. And with celebrities like Emma Stone, Chloe Sevigny, Lisa, and more in attendance, the turnout didn’t disappoint.

The show, which took place on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at Paris’ Cour Carrée du Louvre, was a celebration of space, time, and shape. Creative Director Nicolas Ghesquière’s fascination with travel manifested itself through architectural forms alongside softly draped silhouettes, a mix of Victorian and futuristic elements, and graphic pattern play. And to welcome the inspired collection, a slew of the fashion house’s most famous fans donned their LV best — from head-to-toe leather to sharply cut suits, and lots and lots of ruffles.

About those ruffles. One of the show’s most notable attendees was Zendaya, not just because she’s become known for her iconic looks and always has a strong fashion week presence, but because her white ruffled coat felt awfully familiar. In fact, it was recycled from one of her many noteworthy Odyssey press tour looks, specifically the film’s Paris premiere. While she previously paired it with an equally romantic lace skirt, this time she took a more laid-back styling approach, layering it over a classic tank top and jeans combo.

Ahead, see exactly how Zendaya remixed her LV look, plus what stars like Keri Russell, Saoirse Ronan, and the Haim sisters wore to commemorate the occasion.

Zendaya

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With style architect Law Roach by her side, Zendaya attended the runway show in a simple tank and jeans, topped with her ruffled jacket from The Odyssey’s Paris premiere.

Lisa

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The actor, musician, and LV ambassador embraced the micro-mini moment in a leather skirt and dramatically ruffled top.

Emma Stone

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Stone, who has had a long-term partnership with the French fashion house, arrived in a structured skirt suit in a saturated shade of blue.

Saoirse Ronan

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The Ladybird star also took the leather mini skirt route — hers with a sculpted hemline and embroidered details — paired with a tonal striped sweater.

Ana de Armas

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Ballerina star de Armas donned an all-leather look in a lace-up jacket, shorts, and knee-high boots.

Keri Russell

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An example of Ghesquière’s penchant for architectural shapes, Russell’s white blouse and black skirt felt like couture versions of classic pieces.

Chloë Grace Moretz

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Also in a configuration of ruffles was Moretz, who paired a textured crop top with sporty pants.

Haim

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In camel leather coats and a metallic skirt suit, the sisters of Haim solidified their status as muses for LV.

Jennifer Connelly

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The Dark Matter actor selected an embroidered top and coordinating skirt, which she paired with a lavender bag and two-tone booties.

Chloë Sevigny

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Sevigny channeled her Big Love character — albeit in a modern, fashion-forward way — in a floral dress with puff sleeves and a high neck.

Sophie Turner

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Another attendee to opt for an all-leather look, Turner’s colorblock jacket and coordinated pants was on-trend for this fall’s sports-driven styles.