As one of the most buzzed about labels in recent history, Matières Fécales (more commonly known as its English translation, “Fecal Matter”) was poised to have a powerful presence at this season’s Paris Fashion Week. The avant-garde luxury fashion house always puts on a dramatic presentation, but for its Spring/Summer 2027 runway show on Monday, September 28, the hype grew even more with one very notable front row guest. Dressed in a tinsel-textured skirt suit by Matières Fécales, Rihanna solidified the brand’s it girl appeal as well as the Fenty founder’s affinity for dramatic jackets.

The show, which Montreal-based design duo Hannah Rose Dalton and Steven Raj Bhaskaran titled “The Ninety Nine Percent,” took place at Paris’ Place de la République and unsurprisingly featured an inclusive selection of models (from pregnant women to body builders) as well as some poetic, conceptual looks. But even as models with mohawks, head wraps, and structured feather gowns walked the runway with businessmen mannequins over their shoulders, the “Diamonds” singer’s deconstructed metallic suit still managed to pull focus.

Referred to as “golden thread knit couture” on Matières Fécales’s social media, this fringed fitted jacket and matching midi-length pencil skirt had a deconstructed sensibility, without losing its luxurious quality. A nod to trendy lingerie-inspired dressing — as well as her role as founder for an intimates label — Rihanna styled the skirt suit with a sheer black bra and finished off the look with black patent leather Christian Louboutin pumps and a matching bag.

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With its exaggerated texture and proportions, the jacket alone was a no-brainer for Rihanna, who famously has a preference for bold outerwear. From vintage furs and sporty puffers in off-duty moments to epic couture creations at the Met Gala, the fashion and beauty mogul lives for a statement-making jacket or coat — so she was an obvious choice to wear this whimsical style.

Rihanna is just the latest of trendsetters to co-sign Matières Fécales’ avant garde designs. First, Zendaya sported a pair of the label’s angel wings for the Odyssey press junket (which some have considered one of her best looks ever), and then Gabbriette chose the fashion house to dream up her Victorian-inspired wedding dress. With the “Umbrella” singer’s endorsement, and the brand’s buzzworthy PFW show, it’s bound to be more in-demand than ever.