There’s a point in winter when your coats may as well be the focal point of your wardrobe. We’re still early in the season, but the chill in the air is already making a strong argument for putting outerwear first. Hailey Bieber got a head start in New York City, stepping out in Phoebe Philo’s Dancer Jacket — the kind of piece you build the rest of your outfit around.

The cropped jacket is made from lamb leather with dyed shearling from Spain and a viscose lining. Wide three-quarter sleeves give it volume, while bands of honey, caramel, and gray bring out the texture. The Rhode founder kept the rest simple with blue jeans, tinted sunglasses, and black peep-toe heels. The jacket would’ve looked just as good over a little black dress.

Recent collections offered a few different ways to wear all that texture. Khaite showed a structured cropped fur jacket at the Park Avenue Armory for Fall/Winter 2026, while Anthony Vaccarello paired plush shearling with gilded lace and slit skirts for Saint Laurent Pre-Fall 2026. Bieber, one of Vaccarello’s golden muses at this month’s CFDA Fashion Awards, had already played with that mix of textures in a gold brocade top with animal-free fur cuffs.

A long, plush coat feels right over a slip dress at a holiday party, and you can throw the same one over a sweater set for a Saturday morning coffee run. If your winter wardrobe is mostly black, a coat with a mix of browns like Bieber’s adds depth without asking much of the rest of your outfit.

(+) XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images (+) TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Given how coveted Phoebe Philo’s pieces are, it’s hardly a surprise that the Dancer Jacket is currently unavailable. Ahead, shop six of our favorite fur and faux-fur coats across a range of price points to satisfy any coat cravings.