Blair Waldorf once said that “being a muse never works out” — but she wasn’t Katie Holmes. This week, Holmes and her artist boyfriend Jason Bard Yarmosky took their romance back to the Hamptons, where Yarmosky hard launched their relationship on Instagram. Like most hard launches these days, it was done as nonchalantly as possible — and, true to form, Holmes was effortlessly dressed in dreamy summer silk for the occasion.

While exploring a Hamptons stable for their latest date night, Yarmosky snapped a photo of Holmes in a pale yellow top and matching skirt. Subtle details like a halter neckline, gathered waist, and frayed hem elevated the set, complemented by their luxe silk texture. With shiny silver pumps and lightly tousled hair finishing her look, Holmes' latest outfit delivered a carefree, romantic take on coordinated tops and bottoms that have become her go-to formula in warmer months.

Holmes' sunset snapshot by Yarmosky marked a social media hard launch of the couple, who began publicly dating in July. Throughout the summer, they've spent plenty of time together in New York City and the Hamptons. It makes perfect sense, as both stars are NYC locals. Plus, they also have overlapping connections to the arts, as Yarmosky was one of the ten artists commissioned by Chanel for this year's Tribeca Festival Artist Awards Program — a project that Holmes has supported for years as an actor, director, and producer.

Of course, Holmes' summer style has remained breezy and relaxed as her new relationship has blossomed. Just last week, the star slipped on a white Fforme dress and pink Tory Burch bag as Yarmosky’s date for the Guild Hall Summer Gala in East Hampton. The moment followed her outings in minimalist dresses by Chloé, Ashlyn, and Magda Butrym everywhere from the Tribeca Film Festival to the American Ballet Theatre Gala — plus the couple's chic outing at Ferragamo's Bridgehampton pop-up opening last month.

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Now that Holmes' new romance is Instagram-official, we can't wait to see where she and Yarmonsky will appear together next. With her longtime attendance record at New York Fashion Week shows for designers like Michael Kors, Ulla Johnson, and Christian Siriano, something tells us a front row date could be in the couple's future.