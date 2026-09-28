Some hats serve a practical purpose — think beanies to ward off the cold in the winter or baseball caps to shield your face from harsh UV rays. Others, however, are purely for fun. In fact, 2026 has been the year of the silly little hat: think a topper with no real function beyond injecting a dose of whimsy into an outfit. And if the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027 runways are any indication, the kitschy micro trend isn’t going anywhere next year. Over the past week, Italian designers embraced all manner of quirky, impractical hats.

Louise Trotter, the creative director of Bottega Veneta, led the charge on the look. At the luxury label’s show, silly hats took the spotlight, bringing a playful spirit to the runway. Though Trotter debuted a collection of headwear, one silhouette quickly became the focal point: open-knit styles with exaggerated pointed crowns, seen in colors like stark white and rich purple. The design gave homemade vibes, albeit in the chicest, most luxe way possible. (Craftcore, anyone?) Some were styled with equally statement-making ready-to-wear, like oversized crochet sweaters, while others offset tailored outerwear. Elsewhere, open-weave hats made from knotted fabric strips appeared, along with floppy woven styles.

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MM6 Maison Margiela, too, accented ensembles with quirky headwear, namely deconstructed baseball caps with exaggerated, upturned brims. While some came in solid navy blue, others featured playful prints, including classic plaid and a red-and-white design emblazoned with a large “M,” which almost resembled an old soda logo. Emporio Armani, meanwhile, opted for a closely fitted beanie with a folded cuff, as well as a beret with a structured band and a soft, slouchy crown.

Then, over at Antonio Marras, one model donned a cream-colored cap that appeared pieced together from plush fabric. The impractical accessories trend continued at Marco Rambaldi, where small sculptural fascinators commanded attention. Pinned to the side of the head, the whimsical designs featured vintage-looking crochet, wispy feather plumes, and dangling strands.

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Clearly, designers at MFW are hell-bent on keeping the industry’s silly little hat trend going into 2027 — and by the looks of it, they’ll be quite successful. Because if labels like Bottega Veneta and MM6 Maison Margiela are on board, you best believe fashion girls will be, too.