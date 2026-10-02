Céline Dion’s superstar status was solidified decades ago. Her unmatched voice and presence has made her one of the world’s most beloved and enduring performers, but in 2016, she also added style icon to her ever-growing list of titles. And while the singer is no longer working with image architect Law Roach — who famously infused her looks a distinctly high fashion and streetwear edge — Dion’s Paris style proves she’s still very much a muse.

Earlier last month, the “I’m Alive” singer touched down in the City of Light to begin her residency at Plénitude Arena. And every day since, she’s debuted a new coveted head-to-toe look. Whether on the streets of Paris or performing on stage, Dion has been serving custom and fresh off the runway fashion that includes couture gowns, ultra-cool outerwear, and a mix of menswear-inspired and floaty feminine pieces. Working alongside stylists Annie Horth and Patrick Vimbor, she’s not only right on cue with current trends like monochromatic dressing, ‘80s-inspired silhouettes, and structured suiting, but she’s also setting all-new ones (get ready to see a lot more culottes soon).

Back in the spotlight after taking time off in her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome, Dion capped off her latest run of looks with a coordinating croc set from Ferragamo’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection. With its olive green hue, textured finish, and signature Gancini buckles, the straight from Milan Fashion Week ensemble is the kind of effortlessly polished and incredibly luxe kind of fashion that has everyone waiting to see just what she’ll wear next. Ahead, take a closer look from this matching set as well as other standouts from her ongoing slew of Paris styles.

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Stepping out of Le Royal Monceau, Dion was spotted in muted green croc for the second time in a month — the first being a Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann biker jacket she paired with black culottes and boots.

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The singer’s chocolate brown trench by Balmain paired perfectly with her signature wrap-around sunglasses.

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For her surprise performace at Le Défilé L'Oréal, Dion brought the house down in a strapless black velvet gown with a ruched details.

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The five-time Grammy winner wore head-to-toe Phoebe Philo when spotted in the city on September 26.

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Dion balanced a classic white button down with a feather-trimmed skirt, juxtaposing traditionally masculine and feminine styles.