While the Met Gala, famously held on the first Monday in May, is dubbed the Super Bowl of fashion, in the same vein, another Monday evening soirée serves as the playoffs: The Fashion Awards. Every year since 1989, on the first Monday in December, the celebrity set and tastemakers jet off to London’s Royal Albert Hall to honor the industry’s most ground-breaking creatives. At this year’s presentation, Sarah Burton, Alexander McQueen’s former creative director, Jonathan Anderson, creative director at LOEWE, and Valentino Garavani were just a few of the major honorees. Before heading into the Dec. 4 ceremony, the star-studded guest list walked the red carpet in looks ranging from fresh-off-the-runway Spring/Summer 2024 pieces to archival designs sourced for one night only — all in the name of paying homage to their favorite designers.

Ahead of joining Gwyneth Paltrow and more Valentino brand ambassadors at the label’s private table inside, Anne Hathaway gave her cream gown a moment on the red carpet. The stunning piece was chosen directly from the atelier’s Spring/Summer 1993 collection. Shortly after Hathaway’s show-stopping arrival, Amal Clooney arrived in a sequin Versace maxi dress — a surprisingly glitzy choice given Clooney’s penchant for quiet luxury styles at previous Hollywood events. Another notable look? Suki Waterhouse’s holiday party-ready tulle gown, which flaunted her growing baby bump ever so slightly.

And that’s not all. Ahead, check out the best celebrity moments from The 2023 Fashion Awards. They’re sure to tide you over until May.

Anne Hathaway

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

With the help of her stylist, Erin Walsh, the Valentino ambassador added another on-point archival ensemble to her impressive repertoire.

Amal Clooney

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The human rights lawyer made her grand entrance in an eye-catching Versace gown finished with a sequin train that flowed behind her.

Suki Waterhouse

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment

The mom-to-be cradled her growing baby bump in a red tulle maxi dress from the H&M Studio Holiday capsule.

Barbara Palvin

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Palvin channeled the celeb-approved sheer trend with an LBD from Self-Portrait, complete with a mesh knit bodice and a low-waist skirt.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment

The Goop founder posed for photographers in vintage Valentino Haute Couture.

Letitia Wright

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

The Prada ambassador tapped into the divisive early-aughts trend of wearing a mini dress over pants.

Paloma Elsesser

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment

Before accepting the award for Model of the Year, Elsesser checked into the A-list affair in a cutout-heavy black maxi dress.

Pamela Anderson

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment

Anderson went the minimalist route in a monochromatic matching off-white set from Stella McCartney.

Simone Ashley

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The Bridgerton actor was a vision in a floral halterneck mini dress from Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2024 runway show.

Precious Lee

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The model tapped into the of-the-moment color via an extravagant Comme des Garçons look from the label’s Spring/Summer 2015 archives.

Kate Moss

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The fashion muse chose a ‘70s-inspired noir number complete with a thigh-high slit.

Ashley Park

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Park donned a blinged-out LBD from David Koma embellished with a fish-shaped bodice.

Charli XCX

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

In keeping with the vintage theme of the evening, the “Speed Drive” singer slipped on a multicolor midi dress straight from the Jean Paul Gaultier Spring/Summer 2004 runway.

Felicity Jones

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment

The Last Letter To Your Lover actor looked angelic in an embroidered cream midi dress which hailed from Erdem’s latest ready-to-wear collection.

Rita Ora

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

The singer brought the drama to the red carpet in a black gown by Primark with a low back to peep her striking prosthetics: a silver chrome spine.

Winnie Harlow

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The model went full gothic glam in a black tiered lace gown by Richard Quinn.

Iris Law

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment

Law stood out amongst the sea of holiday-ready looks in a statement two-piece set from Vivienne Westwood.

Taylor Russell

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

The LOEWE brand ambassador wore a satin maxi skirt with an eccentric floral decal top from the brand.

Tessa Thompson

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Thompson added some spice to her classic LBD by LOEWE with two coordinating thigh-high side slits.

Olivia Culpo

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Culpo opted for an ultra-glamorous Miss Sohee Couture gown with a unique neckline and bedazzled hip add-ons.

Jodie Comer

WWD/Getty Images

The Killing Eve star went for a businesswear-inspired blazer mini from Victoria Beckham’s Spring/Summer 2024 line.

Amelia Gray Hamlin

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment

Hamlin took a daring approach to red-carpet-ready fashion in a barely-there Self-Portrait look.