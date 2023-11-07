When the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) announced that Sarah Jessica Parker would not be hosting the annual fashion awards this year due to “unforeseen circumstances,” I shed a tear. Who else would be able to match the fashion muse’s charisma and sartorial prowess for one of the industry’s most sought-after nights of the year? Anne Hathaway (aka, the Andy Sachs), that’s who. The Academy Award-winning actor was tapped as the last-minute host of the 2023 CFDA Awards and to no one’s surprise, Hathaway stole the show in not one but two alluring looks — our favorite being her second number, the red-hot Rodarte number.

On Monday night, Hathaway arrived at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, where the event took place, wearing a fresh-off-the-runway denim set from Ralph Lauren’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. She accessorized the unique two-piece look with Bvlgari jewelry, including a dazzling diamond necklace and equally glitzy earrings, as well as silver Jimmy Choo heels.

Then, during the ceremony, The Devil Wears Prada alum slipped into the aforementioned Rodarte gown, which is from the label’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection. If you tuned into the A-list affair last night but fell asleep once all your favorite celebs walked the red carpet (*raises hand*), you might’ve missed her Rodarte moment entirely — from our research, though, it seems she changed into the sultry selection around midnight. The romantic floor-grazing maxi featured feminine details, including tulle draping, floral decals, and sheer lace — a rare see-through moment for Hathaway. For her accents, the actor’s Bvlgari earrings added a bit of glitz to her body-hugging look. Her shoes were hidden underneath the flared lace hem, but since she opted for Jimmy Choo pumps earlier in the evening, perhaps she sourced her footwear from the brand, too?

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

WWD/Getty Images

If you’re still not over Hathaway’s jaw-dropping outfits (same), channel her second glamorous look of the evening with the products ahead.