It’s always a treat when my favorite activists step out from their behind-the-scenes careers to showcase more of their off-duty, stealth wealth outfits. Earlier this month, Meghan Markle, the queen of elevated basics, made “latte” fashion a trend when she wore a beige matching set in a video appearance. On Aug. 18, Angelina Jolie was spotted in black, her favorite color, while on her way to a Broadway rehearsal. More recently, Amal Clooney wore a floral dress while in Venice, and the look was both polished and playful. Thanks to these three fashion icons, my fall mood board is filled with outfit inspiration.

On Aug. 29, Clooney was seen hand-in-hand with her husband George ahead of the 80th Venice International Film Festival, which kicks off today. The usual star-studded event is smaller, and quieter this year due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. For a romantic date night in Italy, Clooney wore the aforementioned navy and white shift dress. She paired it with quiet luxury-inspired accessories, like a shoulder bag from 16Arlington and slingback mesh pumps from Roger Vivier. The human rights lawyer completed her summertime look with oversized oval sunglasses while her brown locks were styled in a voluminous sidepart.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images

If you follow Clooney’s style, you know she loves a leg-baring shift dress. She often wears one to work, albeit the length on these usually hit the knees, or while on vacations with George. Thus, it’s not a surprise that we see her once again gravitating towards the silhouette for her travels in Venice. George, meanwhile, matched his wife’s color palette in a navy polo shirt and baby blue pants complete with tan loafers. The coordinating moment was subtle — and with the Venice Film Festival just getting started, there may be more matchy-matchy looks to come.

Channel Clooney’s classic look with the TZR-approved pieces ahead — and take this as a sign to add more shift dresses into your autumnal outfit rotation.