Ever since Sofia Richie debuted her wedding looks back in April, we’ve been aching for more gorgeous celebrity bridal style for summer. Luckily this week, model Barbara Palvin helped break this sartorial dry spell with her elegant European wedding. On July 15, she tied the knot with actor Dylan Sprouse in Hungary. For the intimate ceremony, Palvin wore a wedding dress from Vivienne Westwood, which featured delicately draped silk, a corset bodice, and a charming scoop neckline. A long cathedral veil flowed behind her as she walked down the aisle.

To complement her timeless ‘90s-inspired gown, she accessorized with Jimmy Choo Romy pumps plus a custom choker necklace and pearl earrings from Tiffany & Co. A pair of coordinating ivory opera gloves tied the whole look together, giving her outfit an old Hollywood feel. Now, she could have just worn this one bridal ‘fit and called it a day, but given that this was her special day, she had several outfit changes in mind.

In addition to her stunning Vivienne Westwood gown, Palvin also selected two other pieces to wear to the reception that captured her penchant for elegant, classic silhouettes. For her second dress, she opted for a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini mini number, which featured a crisscross back and similar corset detailing. Adding to the youthful glow of this outfit, the model wore a long Jimmy Choo bow in her hair for the rest of the night.

Once the clock struck midnight, Palvin had her very own Cinderella moment, changing from the Philosophy design into a red mini creation from Hungarian designer Mero. She styled it with comfortable white sneakers to dance in. This third and final outfit was special to the model as it paid homage to her Hungarian heritage. Tradition has it that the bride should wear a red dress after midnight to symbolize the transition from bride to wife.

Shortly after the celebrations ended, Palvin and Sprouse shared they’ll be throwing a bigger party in California for those who couldn’t come to Hungary (the exact date has yet to be revealed). As you wait to see her L.A. bridal choices — will she go with Vivienne Westwood again? — you can browse similar gowns, ahead, to channel her European wedding look.