Anne Hathaway has spoken — Andy Sachs is a Valentino girl. Confirmed by paparazzi pictures taken of The Devil Wears Prada 2 scenes being filmed on the streets of Manhattan this week, the former Runway magazine employee is seemingly true to her fashion editor roots as she’s seen toting Alessandro Michele’s latest bag for the house.

Indeed, the Valentino Garavani Panthea bag cradled under Sachs’ arm isn’t even available yet. According to the luxury label, the rectangular black nappa leather number which features feline heads and a chevron pattern as well as a studded strap will only hit stores in September, following its debut earlier this year on the Fall/Winter 2025 runway.

In the images taken of the set, Hathaway is also wearing the infamous Chanel ‘dad’ sandals; the orthopedic-style chunky shoe that went viral when it was first released back in summer 2019. As for her zip-up denim jumpsuit with embroidered patches, fans will be waiting with bated breath to see what this scene has in store.

With legendary 84-year-old costume designer Patricia Field returning to oversee wardrobe, anticipation is building for what life looks like for Sachs 20 years after the original film.

Getty Images

While the movie won’t be released until 2026, it’s known that original cast members Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci will reprise their roles in the sequel, joined by Simone Ashley, Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, and Pauline Chalamet.

According to journalist Lauren Sherman at Puck, who scooped more details on the plot, Emily Charlton — the long-suffering assistant played by Blunt — is reportedly now a high-powered exec at Dior (and will wear Dior throughout the movie). Sherman writes that Charlton and her billionaire boyfriend hatch a plan to buy the failing Runway magazine so that she can have the ultimate revenge on her former boss Miranda Priestly. As for where Sachs comes into the action, the rest of the plot is still tightly under-wraps.

Getty Images

In the absence of any more intel, spectators can put their own theories together using images from the set in Chelsea. It appears that the journalist has returned to the hallowed halls of the magazine after infamously quitting in Paris, as paparazzi images show a Gabriella Hearst-clad Sachs decamping the Hampton Jitney bus with a Runway garment bag.

Watch this space!