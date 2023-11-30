While everyone on the internet yesterday was sharing their Spotify wrapped, Gwyneth Paltrow was starting one of her monthly Q&As with her eight million followers. As the questions rolled in, the Goop founder chatted through her favorite skin care hacks, go-to recipes, and top-notch style advice to commenters in need of a closet refresh. The most enticing moment, however, came from the unexpected sharing of a rare photo with Dakota Johnson, who is in a long-term relationship with Paltrow’s ex-husband, Chris Martin.

During the impromptu Q&A session, one of Paltrow’s followers requested a “photo with Dakota,” so the wellness mogul obliged, selecting a shot of the dynamic duo hand in hand on an autumnal walk, decked out in coordinating cold weather-friendly separates. It’s unclear if their matching looks were deliberate, or simply a happy accident, but either way, it’s obvious they were both in the mood for earthy tones. The Goop founder’s mid-day ensemble included oversized wide-leg jeans in a mid-wash to match her chunky navy sneakers. Paltrow layered an olive green parka on top, complete with a fur-embellished hood to beat the chill, and wrapped up the look with a gray beanie for maximum coziness. Johnson also opted for a loose green topper for the neighborhood stroll, although her pick was a slightly darker shade than Paltrow’s and sans the fur finish. The 50 Shades of Grey star went for more tapered straight-leg jeans, but equally colorful footwear — a teal pair of Adidas Sambas. Instead of wintery accessories, Johnson chose a paparazzi-blocking black baseball cap to round out her ensemble.

While this meet-up might come as a surprise to some people, the two stars are “actually very good friends,” according to Paltrow, who offered insight in a previous round of “Ask Gwyneth” back in October. The two have been photographed at many a Gucci event over the years, but have never made their friendship Instagram official on the main feed, until now. According to Paltrow’s October Q&A, “[Johnson’s] an adorable, wonderful person,” and she “loves her so much.” The wellness guru and her ex-husband have also remained on good terms since they split in 2014 — Paltrow constantly praises Martin on her socials for birthdays, holidays, and family functions.

If you and your BFF are looking for some off-duty outfit inspo to combat the cold this season, take style cues from this unexpected celebrity duo. You can channel both of their bundled-up outfits with the curated edit below.