Of course silver eye makeup is everyone’s go-to for a statement-making holiday beauty look, but you don’t have to pack away your stash once the season is over, as stars like Dua Lipa and Anne Hathaway have shown with their sparkly year-round looks. And now Cynthia Erivo is adding her name to this list, too, with a cool metallic eyeshadow that shines like a diamond — and also happens to pair well with them.

Over her year-long press tour for Wicked, the star of stage and screen has more than proven herself when it comes to her red carpet styles. Donning looks by the best in the business — from her architectural forest green velvet Louis Vuitton dress at the 2025 Oscars to her petal-covered Thom Browne skirt suit at the 2024 Met Gala — Erivo has become something of a fashion muse, but her bold beauty choices also play a big part. Of course she’s now synonymous with her array of bejeweled nails (including many of the witchy, Elphaba-inspired variety), but her bare brows, shaved head, and septum piercing also make whatever she’s wearing even more of a standout.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

And while she’s always been unafraid to try out an edgy look, she pulls off classic glam just as effortlessly, as evidenced by her appearance at the 2025 GLAAD Media Awards. Decked out in a black belted Dior dress that channeled Audrey Hepburn plus Tiffany & Co. jewels and Christian Louboutin heels, the Stephen F. Kolzak Award recipient matched her diamond tennis necklace with equally shimmering silver eyeshadow.

Celebrity makeup artist Joanna Simkin, who has been the force behind most of Erivo’s memorable beauty looks, created this starry sky-inspired eye makeup, too. Starting with a more concentrated application at the inner corner and getting progressively more sheer as it moved outward, the metallic shadow was worn in an ombré style that made it feel celebratory enough for such a momentous occasion, but subtle enough that it would work beautifully for a date night of dinner and dancing, too.

To make the eyes the literal stars of the show, Simkin added a bit of liquid liner and lush lashes, but went quite minimal with the rest of the makeup, applying berry shade to her cheeks and a matte nude lip. This kind of balance also keeps the holiday staple feeling more versatile and wearable year-round.