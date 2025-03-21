Forget cinnamon girl winter — a new season is here, and along with it a new food-focused beauty trend. Hailey Bieber knows how to make makeup feel fresh, fun, and approachable and now she’s done it again with the help of Rhode’s latest launch. For weeks now the founder has been teasing a fruity hue, first with her date night tutorial and then a series of photos on the brand’s Instagram page that included jams, just-bitten plums, and juicy desserts. Now it’s official: Two new shades of Pocket Blush and one new shade of Peptide Lip Tint have arrived and just in time for the start of spring. So, of course, Bieber had to kick it off with a must-copy monochromatic berry makeup look that only makes sense to call “plum girl.”

The FILA ambassador is the queen of coining cute beauty trends, which she’s done before with her “glazed donut” and “blueberry milk” nails, not to mention her viral “strawberry girl” makeup from a few years ago. At the time, her reddish pink lips and cheeks coordinated with the launch of Rhode’s Strawberry Glaze Peptide Lip Treatment — long before the brand had a full line of products you could use for a complete look. But now that it’s the season of the plum girl, they’ve got everything you need to nail Bieber’s newest fruit-forward trend. That said, thankfully you won’t have to break the bank for this one, because it appears she’s only used two products.

After the news of Rhode’s latest launches was announced, the brand shared some images of them in action. And that included Bieber’s berry-flushed lips and cheeks that followed one of the biggest beauty trends, monochromatic makeup. Stars like Selena Gomez, Keke Palmer, and Dua Lipa have all jumped on board for this technique that utilizes just one color (often in different shades and finishes), but hers just might be the simplest and most straight-forward version yet.

Fans know from past tutorials that Bieber loves using the same shade of Pocket Blush on both her cheeks and her lips, like she did for a recent everyday look. Given that information, her monochromatic “plum girl” makeup was probably created with a few swipes of the new “Plum” color. The brand also just released the product in warm red berry “Date Cake” well as a Peptide Lip Tint in “PBJ”, a warm berry brown, but Bieber’s makeup is the kind of cool-toned berry that the stone fruit-inspired shade promises. And for a little definition, we’re guessing that she did some light contouring with another new favorite, Peptide Lip Shape in “Twist”.

You can leave this must-try spring look low-key, like Bieber did, or add on with a lip tint for more pigment and a glossy finish as well as a few coats of mascara for even more defined eyes. But the beauty here lies in the effortless, freshly picked flush that feels so seasonal — plus you’ve got less to lug around.