Solange is bringing her Eldorado Ballroom concert series to Houston, and Ilia is coming along with her. The clean beauty brand is partnering with the artist and designer on a new limited edition kit — the ‘Eldorado Ballroom Edit’ by Solange. The edit consists of Solange’s favorite products from the brand, and is inspired by her on-stage looks at the ‘Eldorado Ballroom Houston’ this June.

The Eldorado Ballroom series is named after the eponymous historic Black music hall in Houston’s Third Ward neighborhood — Solange’s hometown neighborhood — where her passion for performing first began. Solange created and curated the program for Saint Heron, and it’s an innovative tribute to live performance in all its expressions.

So, why did Solange decide to collaborate with Ilia? “When I’m on the curatorial side of my practice with Saint Heron and ‘The Eldorado Ballroom,’ it’s truly about finding a balance of being rooted in the work, the research, and the expression of these performances, but also showing up with the ease of feeling grounded in looking and feeling myself, and my best,” shares Solange. “As a longtime Ilia fan, I’m grateful to them for allowing me to create the ‘Eldorado Ballroom Edit,’ one that is rooted in our shared philosophies of natural skin and luminosity, so that I really represent my most radiant, joyous, and present self for these nights that I hold so close to my heart. Ilia’s and Saint Heron’s brand DNA in art, architecture, and design made it a natural choice to partner on bringing the ‘Eldorado Ballroom Edit’ to life.”

Ilia

And for Ilia, the collaboration between the two was an easy decision, given the alignment in values. “As the granddaughter of a shoe designer and the daughter of an architect — art, architecture and design have always been a crucial strand of Ilia’s DNA. Partnering with a multifaceted creative like Solange to help bring her vision of Eldorado Ballroom Tour to life through beauty, was a no-brainer,” explains Ilia’s Founder, Sasha Plavsic. “At Ilia, we believe in the power of storytelling, community, and beauty in all its forms, and are proud to stand alongside Solange in celebrating the heritage and continued evolution of her artistic expression in the heart of Houston.”

Ilia

The curated Ilia edit includes the brand’s popular Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 (Solange wears the shade Dominica ST14), Limitless Lash Mascara in After Midnight, Eye Stylus Shadow Stick, In Frame Brow Gel, and Lip Wrap Reviving Balm. The kit is available now on iliabeauty.com for $136 while supplies last.