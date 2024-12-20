When a celebrity promotes their latest project, usually the press tour concludes once the film hits theaters. But for Cynthia Erivo, the tour continues. The Wicked star has maintained her schedule of public appearances well beyond the movie-musical’s Nov. 25 release date. Following stops in L.A., New York, London, Mexico, and Australia, the Grammy winner took her sartorial prowess from the red carpet to the front page. On Dec. 19, Erivo was announced as ELLE UK’s latest cover star. But instead of continuing her method-dressing era at ELLE, she ditched her Elphaba green for red Louis Vuitton.

Bright and early on London time, the UK magazine broke the news via Instagram — marking Erivo’s second ELLE cover this year. Captured by esteemed photographer Fabien Montique, Erivo modeled in front of a white background, letting her luxe look say it all.

In the cover shot, the British performer sourced Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 for a patterned mini dress — a fitting selection for the French atelier’s house ambassador. Just like the original runway design, the intricate fabric featured various shades of red, including burgundy, crimson, and cherry. Erivo’s playful poses spotlighted the mini’s structured shoulders, asymmetrical skirt, and excess material, which hung from the various hemlines.

From there, the Harriet star styled square-toe Louis Vuitton pumps from the same S/S ‘25 collection. In true Erivo fashion, her ensemble wasn’t complete without a fair share of sparkle. She accessorized with silver hoop earrings and mismatched Louis Vuitton rings and upped the shimmery ante with an ornate manicure created by her nail technician, Shea Osei. If you look closely enough, you’ll see Erivo’s nails were adorned with a black-to-green ombré and a few Wicked-inspired emerald jewels.

ICYMI, in November, Erivo first appeared on the December/January cover for American ELLE. To no surprise, the fashion muse wore head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, layering a bullet bra underneath a cropped ostrich jacket. She tapped into the bubble skirt trend with a metallic mini version and a lace-embellished cap completed her cover-worthy co-ord.

The best thing about Erivo’s ELLE UK feature? You don’t have to wait long to secure your own copy: The February issue hits newsstands on Jan. 2.