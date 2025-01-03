In 2024, Sabrina Carpenter created one of the most signature — and sought-after — celebrity beauty looks. With her jelly donut blush and bouncy, banged blowouts, the Short n’ Sweet singer solidified her status as a hair and makeup trendsetter, so any time she strays from her go-to formula, it’s cause for a commotion. And that’s exactly what she did while ringing in the new year (perhaps teasing an entirely new side in 2025?). While on a wintery getaway, Carpenter decked herself out in head-to-toe snow angel glam, which included shimmery silver eye makeup that’s a major change from her usual.

After fans desperately tried to recreate the “Taste” singer’s go-to look on TikTok, her makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez was kind enough to share her most used products. Gonzalez broke it down with Byrdie earlier this year, explaining that Carpenter’s babydoll aesthetic is all about getting that glow. This typically consists of products with a skin-like finish, from her radiant foundation to her luminescent highlighter. Another staple? Some kind of cat eye, whether made softly with eyeshadow or more dramatic with liquid liner. While Gonzalez says she generally keeps the eye makeup quite minimal otherwise, she will add some sparkle on special occasion like awards shows or New Year’s Eve, so that explains the Grammy nominee’s recent switch-up.

Still, Carpenter’s NYE makeup felt different than looks she’s done before. While she kept her bright, draped blush and glowy complexion, the singer ditched her cat eye altogether, instead creating her ethereal eye using a pearlescent eyeshadow or highlight on the inner and outer corners only. Add to that her curly updo (also a departure from her usual) and her vintage Todd Oldham snowflake dress (the same one worn by Halle Berry to the Losing Isaiah premiere in 1995 and Cindy Crawford on the runway for the Fall/Winter 1994 collection) and she was basically a real-life Elsa.

According to Gonzalez, Carpenter usually gets her glow from Armani’s Fluid Sheer Glow Enhancer Highlighter and creates her eye looks with the same brand’s Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow, but this frosty silver effect appears to be created by something out of her repertoire. A cream or liquid based product with a shimmery — but not quite glittery — finish, like Haus Labs’ Hy-Power Eye, Cheek & Lip Pigment Paint in Silver Shimmer or Danessa Myricks’ Colorfix Waterproof Liquid Pigment in Platinum, dabbed on both corners will help you achieve something similar. Finish with a few coats of mascara, add your cold-girl blush (don’t forget the nose) and rosy lip, and her winter fairy look can be yours, too.