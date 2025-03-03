Chiffon. Organza. Tulle. Silk. These classic fabrics are the typical go-tos for any formal red carpet affair, including the 97th Annual Academy Awards. Heavier, seasonal materials like leather, fur, and velvet are typically a bit harder to come by. However, this award season cycle has seen a shift, with these more unexpected finishes getting their due. At last week’s SAG awards, leather looks were aplenty. And at the 2025 Oscars, velvet dresses gave the old classics a run for their money.

First there was the night’s darling Cynthia Erivo, who elicited a collective gasp when she arrived in a dramatic rich green velvet gown from Louis Vuitton, which featured an off-the-shoulder geometric neckline. Then there was her fellow nominee Isabella Rossellini, who opted for a crushed velvet dress set in a deep blue colorway. Also riding the blue train was Scarlett Johansson, who opted for a navy Thierry Mugler masterpiece. Margaret Qualley also embraced the wintery material, arriving in a backless black velvet column dress from Chanel, which read very retro thanks to her sky-high ‘60s hair bun.

And the list does not end there. Ahead, see how white hot velvet stole the show, one photo at a time. See all the textured magic below.

Cynthia Erivo

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Jaws dropped as Erivo stepped onto the carpet in a voluminous deep green velvet custom gown from Louis Vuitton.

Margaret Qualley

Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Qualley brought the vintage vibes with her fitted black off-the-shoulder velvet dress, which was complemented by a sculptural ‘60s updo.

Scarlett Johansson

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Johansson opted for a deep navy blue Thierry Mugler gown with matching opera gloves.

Meg Ryan

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ryan flexed her star power in a ruby red velvet column gown.

Amy Poehler

Christina House/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Poehler went for a classic velvet LBD with a mermaid silhouette and sweetheart neckline.

Isabella Rossellini

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

The Conclave star went for a crushed velvet set from Dolce & Gabbana.