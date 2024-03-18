Anne Hathaway might play opposite a rockstar character in her new film, The Idea Of You, but her press tour makes sure makes it look like she’s about to take the stage. While promoting the movie, she’s been all about platinum outfits, major shine, and sultry hairstyles luxe enough to make any lead singer envious. At the project’s global premiere at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, the star took that concept one step further by pairing her beaded outfit with matching makeup. Hathaway’s silver eyeshadow is a subtle touch, sure, but it adds the perfect amount of sparkle, a fun detail that doesn’t take away from anything else in her ensemble. It also happens to fit right in with the larger color trend captivating so many of the actor’s A-list peers right now, too.

Hathaway was seen on the red carpet for the premiere on March 16, draped in the silvery, moonlit shade from head to toe. Her long bangs are appropriately tousled and piecey for the rockstar girlfriend vibe, and the rest of her makeup is simple and sleek. Take a look at her eyes, though, and notice the wash of spangly glitter lightly dusting them. It’s a fun way to suit the all-over color theme without veering into costume-y territory.

(+) Rick Kern/WireImage/Getty Images (+) Rick Kern/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Silver has been the focal point of all of Hathaway’s The Idea Of You promotional looks, but she’s not the only one leaning into the celestial shade right now. Already this year, nails in that same sparkly color palette were seen all over the Oscars on celebrities like Florence Pugh, Lily Gladstone, and Anya Taylor-Joy, while real-life rockstars like Adele, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift have been loving it as eyeshadow, too.

(+) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images (+) @beyonce (+) James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/3

With so many high-profile names co-signing the look, it’s safe to say silver in all forms is officially trending. For those who prefer a more subdued takes on the aesthetic, however, Hathaway’s version ensures you can still have fun with sparkle and shimmer without shellacking your lids in a full-on metallic moment. There’s still plenty of time in the press tour to make that happen, though.