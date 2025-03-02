It’s only March, but 2025 is already shaping up to be quite a memorable year on the fashion front. The sartorial streak started strong at the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards. Style muses like Ariana Grande, Zoe Saldaña, and Demi Moore (to name a few) have dominated each red carpet, before taking home a trophy or two. Then, fashion month kicked off. So far, Fall 2025 shows from Gucci, Tory Burch, and Carolina Herrera have showcased new collections, with Parisian ateliers like Loewe and Dior still on deck. And now, all eyes are on the 97th Annual Academy Awards, where the biggest names in film are currently entering the iconic Dolby Theatre — dressed in their black tie best, of course.

Once the paparazzi got in position, the step-and-repeats started strong with Storm Reid’s grand entrance. The Euphoria star brought the drama in a crimson mini dress, plus a floor-length cape from Alexandre Vauthier. Then, Rachel Sennott gave off major Barbie vibes in a hot pink column dress, covered in intricate rhinestones from head-to-toe. Shortly after Sennott’s photo op, Coco Jones matched her sparkly energy in a bedazzled black gown — a custom creation from Coach.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Ahead, check out all the fashion moments from the 2025 Oscars. It truly was the perfect sendoff to award season.

Rachel Zegler

The leading lady of the upcoming Snow White remake went sheer in a corseted nude number.

Margaret Qualley

Qualley’s backless velvet gown perfectly accentuated her drop diamond necklace.

Mikey Madison

The Anora star embraced a color-blocked empire-waist gown that was tied up nicely with a bow.

Selena Gomez

Gomez turned heads in an off-the-shoulder Ralph Lauren gown adorned with timeless champagne jewels.

Emma Stone

Stone, sporting a pin-curled pixie, stunned in a sparling custom Louis Vuitton column gown.

Raye

The British singer was a vision in a red custom Vivienne Westwood gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Meg Ryan

Ryan looked every bit the starlet in a fitted velvet maxi gown.

Lupita Nyong’o

Fans are calling Nyong’o’s flowy white gown from Chanel her best look of award season.

Demi Moore

The recent SAG Award winner was the picture of elegance in a custom rhinestone-covered gown from Armani Privé.

Michelle Yeoh

The Oscar winner looked magical in a bright blue strapless gown, complemented with a diamond collar necklace and dramatic ear cuff.

Halle Berry

Berry opted for a metallic strapless design from Christian Siriano.

Ana De Armas

The Blonde star wore a halter gown that was a custom creation from Louis Vuitton.

Lisa

The White Lotus star channeled the menswear aesthetic in a floor-length tuxedo from Shanghai designer, Markgong.

Zoe Saldaña

The Oscar nominee continued her Saint Laurent sheer streak in a empire-waist ruby gown from creative director, Anthony Vaccarello.

Anok Yai

The supermodel accessorized her trumpet bronze Marni gown with a spiky feather shawl.

Felicity Jones

Jones tapped into the bow-embellished craze with a silk organza Armani Privé gown.

Marissa Bode

Before meeting up with her Wicked co-stars, Bode posed in her sequin ruby gown. Extra points for her Dorothy-inspired pumps.

Cynthia Erivo

If you look closely enough, you’ll see the Oscar nominee’s voluminous velvet ball gown from Louis Vuitton has a dark green finish — a sneaky homage to her Wicked character.

Elle Fanning

Fanning’s white lace gown from Givenchy caused a stir as it was created by the atelier’s new creative director, Sarah Burton.

Ariana Grande

The first-time Oscar nominee stole the show in a sculptural ball gown from Schiaparelli Spring 2025 Couture.

Mindy Kaling

The A-lister shimmered in a halter-neck silver gown, courtesy of Oscar de la Renta Fall 2025.

Whoopi Goldberg

The silk organza fabric of Goldberg’s Christian Siriano Fall 2025 gown was especially eye-catching.

Fernanda Torres

The I’m Still Here actor’s all-black Chanel look featured a subtly sheer cropped overcoat.

Rachel Sennott

The Bottoms actor, who hosted the Oscars nominations announcement in January, shimmered in a rhinestone column dress custom-made by Balenciaga.

Coco Jones

The former Disney star attended her first Oscars in a sparkly black gown with a thigh-high slit. P.S. It was custom Coach.

Storm Reid

The Euphoria actor paired her crimson mini dress with a matching floor-length cape, both from Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture.

Julianne Hough

The dancer started the evening’s naked dressing trend in a tulle gown from Dior Spring/Summer 2025.

