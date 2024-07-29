It’s only halfway through the year and we’ve already been blessed with enough mother-daughter moments to fill an entire photo album. In April, Nicole Kidman’s teenage daughters made their red carpet debut; Sienna Miller and her 11-year-old daughter wore coordinating pastel numbers at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival; Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt twinned in black suits at an L.A. premiere; and Naomi Watts sat front-row at the Balenciaga Haute Couture show with her child. But wait — there’s more. On July 27, Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford stunned in matching little black dresses at an invite-only OMEGA jewelry soirée in Paris.

In coordination with the start of the Paris Olympics, OMEGA opened a new space in the heart of the city, with exclusive exhibits dedicated to the Swiss label’s connection to the games. After attending the second day of Olympics events, Gerber and Crawford did a quick outfit change into similar, summery LBDs for OMEGA’s opening night party. Gerber, for one, incorporated several Gucci staples, starting with a chic black mini dress from the atelier’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. The OMEGA brand ambassador’s babydoll dress featured a sweetheart neckline and a straight silhouette. From there, the burgeoning fashion muse slipped on Gucci’s celeb-approved slingback pumps in a patent burgundy shade. Apart from her eye-catching watch, Gerber accessorized with notable jewels from Anita Ko, including ruby-embellished hoop earrings and a diamond choker that rings in at $52,500.

Then there was Crawford, who looked timeless in one of her tried-and-true staples: a cowl-neck midi dress with slim straps. While she usually loves a pointy pump, this time, Crawford chose strappy sandals with a touch of bling on the peep-toe. The fashion icon, who’s also an ambassador for the watch brand, added some color to her final ‘fit via a bright red clutch courtesy of The Row. A gold chain necklace and matching micro hoop earrings rounded out her luxe OOTN.

Mike Marsland/Getty Images Entertainment

Crawford and Gerber only walk a handful of red carpets together, but you can always count on them to attend an OMEGA fête hand-in-hand — so be sure to keep an eye out for more. Until their next applause-worthy outing, channel both of their enviable ensembles via the curated edit below.