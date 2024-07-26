The four-hour opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics was truly a wonder. Millions of fans were blessed with one spectacle after another, starting with a performance of “Mon Truc en Plumes” from Lady Gaga, athletes floating down the Seine in extravagant yachts, and the presentation of the Olympic torch by Serena Williams, just to name a few unforgettable moments. However, perhaps the most powerful section was when Celine Dion closed out the opening ceremony in custom Dior — marking a magical start to this summer’s games.

Rumors of Dion’s comeback have been circulating for weeks, but no one could’ve predicted her grand return to the stage would be that incredible. Underneath the shimmer of the Eiffel Tower, the icon belted out Edith Piaf’s classic ballad “L’Hymne à l’amour” with nothing but a pianist supporting her. This was Dion’s first public performance since she was diagnosed with stifff person syndrome in August 2022. The last time she took the stage was at a 2019 concert in Hyde Park, New York. So, it comes as no surprise that Dion pulled out all the stops with her performance attire. The “My Heart Will Go On” singer was a vision in Dior Haute Couture — a glamorous look that dazzled just as much as the Eiffel Tower.

According to @StyleNotCom, her silk georgette gown was created by Dior creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri and embroidered with thousands of light-reflecting silver sequins. The floor-length dress was further adorned with over 500 million coordinating fringed beads that sparkled as she sang the French tune. Her pianist, composer and conductor Scott Price was also dressed in head-to-toe Dior from Kim Jones — specifically, a black oblique tuxedo that forwarded all the attention to Dion’s passionate performance.

Handout/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Ask anyone and they’ll agree that Dion’s surprise appearance kickstarted the Olympics on the highest of notes. Between her unbelievable vocals, the tear-jerking atmosphere, and her medal-worthy look, Dion’s rendition of “L’Hymne à l’amour” will go down in Olympics history — much like her first Olympics performance at the Atlanta 1996 games. Now that the event has officially begun, stay tuned to TZR in case Dion makes another sighting in the coming days. Fingers crossed.