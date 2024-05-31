Angelina Jolie & Daughter Vivienne Just Twinned In Coordinating Suits

These days, Angelina Jolie’s red carpet dates of choice are undoubtedly her children. The actor and Atelier Jolie founder can often be found at events with one — or all — of her six offspring. Her latest plus-one is none other than 15-year-old daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. The two attended the Los Angeles premiere of Reefer Madness: The Musical coordinating suits, posing with actor Kristen Bell, and effortlessly delivering the most quintessential mother-daughter moment.

Yes, amidst the sleek gowns that graced the venue, the two went the more androgynous route. Angelina, for her part, opted for a classic black suit. For a more casual and quirky take, the actor layered a T-shirt featuring a graphic image of a tie. Adding an extra cool touch, oversized black sunglasses were her accessory of choice. Vivienne, for her part, wore a waistcoat and matching trousers. The vest was thrown over a long-sleeve, button down shirt for a pop of color. Like her mother, the teen kept it casual, opting for classic Converse All-Star sneakers for her red carpet footwear.

In addition to their coordinating ensembles, the mother-daughter team also went for similarly clean and natural beauty looks. Both wore their hair loose and slightly blown out and kept their makeup clean and natural, with nothing more than a little lip balm to cement their glam.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

While the warm summer days ahead are not exactly ideal for suiting, the sleek look is a great alternative for a more formal event like a wedding, cocktail party, or even an elevated office moment. To keep things a bit cooler, you can opt for a linen set for the summer as opposed to a heavier wool material. Either way, a black suit will never steer you wrong, and Angelina and Vivienne just proved this theory perfectly. Channel the mommy-and-me outfits with TZR’s picks below.