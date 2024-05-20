The Cannes Film Festival red carpet is always full of surprises, and this year’s 77th annual fête is no different. The two week-long festival started strong this year with three unexpected French Riviera-inspired outfits from Meryl Streep. Then, there was Naomi Campbell, who shut down the carpet in the same archival couture Chanel gown that she originally debuted on the runway in 1996 (iconic). And on May 19, fashion enthusiasts were gifted the most adorable surprise yet — Sienna Miller and her daughter, Marlow Sturridge, walked hand-in-hand at the Cannes premiere of Horizon: An American Saga in equally-elegant ensembles.

While this isn’t the mother-daughter duo’s first A-list affair together (they attended the Proenza Schouler Fall/Winter 2023 runway show last year), this occasion marked Sturridge’s inaugural red carpet appearance, so of course they both pulled out all the sartorial stops. Miller led the way for her daughter in a custom Celine gown, complete with a high-low cape and an elongated train. Her head-turning topper was adorned with cascading ruffles that stretched from her bodice down to the hem. From there, Miller slipped on an ultra-high-waisted skirt which upped the look’s boho-chic vibes even more. Both the cape and the skirt were crafted out of a sheer muted lilac material, which allowed her coordinating low-cut bodysuit and metallic sandals to peek through. The fashion muse rounded out her OOTN with glamorous jewels courtesy of Chopard, starting with a striking diamond necklace, eye-catching drop earrings, and a matching statement ring.

Shortly after getting a few solo shots, Miller was joined by her boyfriend, Oli Green, as well as her 11-year-old daughter. Sturridge looked oh-so precious in an ivory mini dress from children’s label, Jessie and James London, which was embellished with an extravagant pale pink flower around the waist. On the accessories front, it was clear Sturridge took cues from her mother as she opted for strappy black sandals and timeless necklaces from Kendra Scott.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

With Miller’s newest film releasing on June 28, we couldn’t be shocked if Sturridge accompanied her mother at another press-related event in the coming weeks. So, be sure to keep an eye on Miller’s upcoming press tour for more photos of the pair. And in the meantime, you can channel the actor’s latest evening ensemble with the curated edit below.