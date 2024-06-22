When your mother is the revolutionary style icon Cindy Crawford, burgeoning into a full-blown fashion muse yourself is practically written in your DNA. Such is the case for Kaia Gerber, who kickstarted her uber-successful career in modeling and acting at just 10 years old when she landed the inaugural Young Versace campaign. “Just like her mother, Kaia has a very special gift,” said Donatella Versace on the atelier’s set back in 2012. From Donatella’s lips to the world’s ears, Gerber is on her way to becoming a Crawford-level household name as she takes over both Hollywood and the runways of Valentino, Chanel, Prada, and more. And while the model’s catwalk-ready attire is certainly applause-worthy (we’re still not over her Moschino Fall/Winter 2020 moment), it’s her red carpet and street-style selections that live rent-free in our minds and on our mood boards.

Seventeen years after a St. Jude event, where a five-year-old Gerber walked her first red carpet hand-in-hand with her mom, the A-lister now works with revered stylist Danielle Goldberg, who’s also responsible for some of your favorite It-girl ‘fits from Ayo Edebiri, Greta Lee, and Olivia Rodrigo. The power duo has teamed up for some of the year’s buzziest soirées, including Gerber’s press tour for the hit AppleTV+ series Palm Royale, the British Vogue Fashion & Film Party, and the 2024 Met Gala, just to name a few. At the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” fête, Gerber channeled the “Garden of Time” dress code in a custom paillette-embellished white gown from Prada which gave off major mermaid vibes. Just two months prior, while promoting Palm Royale, the multi-hyphenate brought her sartorial A-game to the pink carpet in a turquoise asymmetrical mini dress courtesy of Alaïa Fall/Winter 2024. And unsurprisingly, her off-duty outfits are just as stellar. Back in May, while strolling through New York City’s SoHo neighborhood, Gerber was snapped by the paparazzi in an effortlessly chic blue button-down and classic black ballet flats. Then, just two days pre-Met, she went a sultrier route in a sheer monogrammed shirt coupled with a timeless Celine top-handle bag — a fitting choice for the brand ambassador.

And at only 22 years old, Gerber is just getting started. All this to say? Be sure to jump on the Gerber bandwagon while you’re ahead. If you’re not already a stan, prepare to become one as you scroll through some of the star’s best looks ahead — both laidback and luxe.

Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party 2014

For one of her first solo red carpet walks in September 2014, the then-12-year-old posed for photographers in a black maxi dress complete with a stunning plunging back.

The Balmain x H&M Pre-Launch Party

The mother-daughter duo were all smiles at the Balmain x H&M launch party back in November 2015. Gerber’s geometric black-and-white mini dress complemented Crawford’s all-black edgy ensemble.

The 2016 Daily Front Row Los Angeles Awards

Gerber added just the right amount of punk-rock flair to her halter-neck black dress via metal studded cutouts around the bodice at the 2016 Daily Front Row "Fashion Los Angeles Awards.”

Becoming By Cindy Crawford Launch Party

In December 2015, the model plucked a black and gold velvet mini dress from the H&M collaboration with Balmain for the book launch party of her mom’s debut novel, Becoming.

Sister Cities L.A. Premiere

At the L.A. premiere of her first acting gig, Lifetime’s Sister Cities in August 2016, Gerber looked sleek in a structured black jacket, matching skinny jeans, and sky-high peep-toe pumps.

Maybelline NYFW Kick-Off Party

On the first official day of New York Fashion Week in September 2016, Gerber dressed to impress in a bronze satin blazer dress and coordinating ankle boots. She gave off major ‘90s-inspired vibes by accessorizing with a thick black choker.

The Daily Front Row's 3rd Annual Fashion Media Awards

For the second year in a row, Gerber attended the 2017 Daily Front Row's Fashion Awards in a sleek and strapless ruby gown with a thigh-high slit in the front.

Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2017 Show

Gerber and her brother, Presley Walker Gerber, looked ultra-cool at the Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2017 show. Kaia wore light-wash distressed jeans, a plain white T-shirt, a leather jacket, and pointy ankle boots, while Presley opted for black-on-black denim.

February 2017: Leaving The Mercer Hotel

In February 2017, while leaving their five-star hotel in NYC, Crawford and Gerber were photographed in seemingly opposite attire. In contrast to Crawford’s casual jeans and jacket pairing, Gerber went a more dramatic route with a pale pink turtleneck, a coordinating fur coat, leather skinny jeans, and chunky lace-up boots. And please, a moment for her 2000s-esque newsboy cap.

Moschino Spring/Summer 2018 Show

Before sitting front row at the Moschino Spring/Summer 2018 Menswear show, Gerber showcased her OOTN, which was (almost) head-to-toe Moschino. The 15-year-old chose a faux leather and jacquard mini skirt, the complementary cropped leather jacket, and a black bandeau top. She matched her metallic gold top-handle bag from Tyler Ellis to her ribbon-embellished Gianvito Rossi pumps.

September 2017: Shopping In Paris

While out and about in Paris, Gerber was spotted in red-and-black pinstripe trousers from The Kooples and a very French Girl-looking knitted top. She held a mini tote from Stalvey as her carry-all of the day and slipped on T-strap velvet pumps, also from The Kooples, to round out her final ‘fit.

“Her Time” Omega Photo Call

Gerber’s sartorial prowess was evident early in her red carpet appearances, and it was especially clear back in September 2017 when she sourced a high-low Philosphy Di Lorenzo Serafini rhinestone-embellished dress fresh off the runway.

Chanel Spring/Summer 2018 Show

Just a few minutes before the Chanel Spring/Summer 2018 show commenced, Gerber snuck into the front row in high-waisted plaid shorts, an Alice McCall puff-sleeve shirt, a fitted blazer, and chunky platform boots from R13.

2017 Fashion Awards

Gerber was a vision in pastel blue at The 2017 Fashion Awards as she walked the red carpet in a ruffled two-piece set from the Ralph & Russo Spring 2018 runway. Her Ralph & Russo pointy pumps were especially eye-catching due to their matching baby blue hue and diamond heels.

"Azzedine Alaia : Je Suis Couturier" Exhibition

For an invite-only showing of the "Azzedine Alaia : Je Suis Couturier" Exhibition during Paris Fashion Week in January 2018, Gerber styled a snakeskin-covered leather coat dress from Alaïa, of course.

February 2018: In SoHo

The up-and-comer embraced her edgier side in a floral denim two-piece set layered overtop a cropped turtleneck from Olsen. She wore her go-to R13 combat boots and threw on a black beanie for extra punk points.

Omega Tresor Event

After jetting off to Berlin, Germany for an Omega event, Gerber wore multiple Versace pieces, starting with a thigh-grazing LBD adorned with a timeless sweetheart neckline, and gold studded ankle-strap pumps.

2018 Best Buddies Mother’s Day Brunch

Kickstarting her Converse era, Gerber attended the 2018 Best Buddies Mother’s Day Brunch with her mother, where she styled a polka-dot midi dress from Réalisation Par alongside black and white sneakers.

Vogue Foundation Dinner Photo Call

In the midst of a jam-packed Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018 week, Gerber made time in her schedule to attend the Vogue Foundation Dinner. She looked polished in a paisley blazer and black jeans from Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2019 and ankle-strap heels also from the label.

Karl Lagerfeld x Kaia Collection Launch

At the launch party of the Karl Lagerfeld x Kaia Collection in September 2018, it was only fitting that Gerber selected a leather zip-up mini dress and a coordinating leather jacket from the limited-edition drop.

September 2018: Shopping in Paris

Leave it to Gerber to make bucket hats feel grungy as she paired a white version with a gray pinstripe blazer, leather leggings, and statement sneakers.

Chloé Spring/Summer 2019 Show

After stealing the show on the Chloé Spring/Summer 2019 catwalk, Gerber kept her show-ready hair and makeup the same and switched into high-waisted denim pants from Chloé, a Re/Done leather moto jacket, and her signature Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars.

Chanel Spring/Summer 2019 Show

After the Chanel Spring/Summer 2019 show, Gerber served up some major office outfit inspo in a navy blue suit set coupled with an eccentric Chanel shoulder bag.

2018 Fashion Awards

In December 2018, just three months after it debuted on the Spring/Summer 2019 runway, Gerber arrived at The 2018 Fashion Awards in a fringed gold jumpsuit from Saint Laurent’s latest show.

Marc Jacobs & Char DeFrancesco Wedding

When it came time to celebrate Marc Jacobs’ wedding to Char DeFrancesco, Gerber wore an unreleased taupe suit set from the designer’s unreleased Spring/Summer 2019 presentation.

June 2019: In NYC

At 17 years old, Gerber enjoyed a break from modeling in a floral-print midi skirt, a Brandy Melville cardigan, and the same Converse Chuck Taylor All Star sneakers. Doesn’t this seem like something Olivia Rodrigo would wear on a romp around NYC?

September 2019: In SoHo

During a shopping spree in SoHo, Gerber was spotted in a quintessential model off-duty moment, which featured a sage green button-down, Re/Done flared jeans, a Cult Gaia statement brown bag, and slingback pumps from Jimmy Choo.

Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

In between shows at Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020, Gerber gave ascots her stamp of approval with a blue and green plaid scarf, alongside a purple Danielle Guizio cardigan, her must-have Re/Done jeans, and — you guessed it — her Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars.

October 2019: In Tribeca

Even though Gerber looked ready for the runway, she was actually just enjoying a stroll around Tribeca in an Alexander McQueen army green jacket dress and knee-high Jimmy Choo boots.

A Sense Of Home’s Inaugural Gala

In November 2019, at the first-ever A Sense Of Home Gala, Gerber made her grand entrance in a matching all-black set from Khaite, which she later paired with a bold single-breasted ivory blazer.

2019 Fashion Awards

Before presenting an award at the 2019 Fashion Awards, Gerber was photographed backstage at the Royal Albert Hall in a pearl-embellished bralette and a semi-sheer lace skirt both from Loewe Spring/Summer 2020.

December 2019: In Manhattan

Presumably while doing some last-minute Christmas shopping in Manhattan, Gerber paired a Polo Ralph Lauren leopard-print fur coat with jeans and her tried-and-true Converses.

February 2020: In NYC

In February 2020, Gerber looked business-ready in a gray cutout-heavy pantsuit from Alexander McQueen alongside snakeskin slingback kitten pumps from Jimmy Choo.

A few hours later that same day, Gerber switched into a Paco Rabanne mesh metal midi dress and Jimmy Choo black slides for an evening out with friends.

New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

While en route to a Michael Kors fashion show, Gerber went a more colorful route than she’s used to, starting with a Marc Jacobs x Magda Archer green sweater, Re/Done high-rise jeans, a brown wool coat from Loewe, and By Far ankle boots.

High Fidelity Premiere

At the High Fidelity premiere in NYC, Gerber coupled a pair of graphic-print pants with a floor-length suede trench coat from Fendi.

Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

In February 2020, Gerber was a spitting image of Crawford in a head-to-toe Celine co-ord, which featured a tweed button-down jacket, medium-wash flare jeans, and the atelier’s timeless Triomphe bag.

Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

During Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020, Gerber gave off major ‘70s-inspired energy by pairing her suede flared Ralph Lauren pants with a leather FRAME blazer and By Far kitten boots.

Chloé Fall/Winter 2020

Fresh off the Chloé Fall/Winter 2020 runway, Gerber changed into a printed button-down from Chloé, her favorite Celine jeans, black-and-white Chloé boots, and a taupe Saint Laurent crossbody bag.

The 2021 Met Gala

It’s hard to believe the 2021 Met Gala was Gerber’s debut Met appearance because she looked so stellar in her custom strapless Oscar de la Renta black gown.

The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Opening Gala

Given she’s a brand ambassador for Celine, it comes as no surprise that Gerber chose a custom beaded slip dress from the iconic brand for the inaugural Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala.

2021 DKMS Gala

At the intimate 2021 DKMS Gala in NYC, Gerber styled a black rhinestone-topped gown from Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2020, although she opted out of the original runway look’s white opera gloves.

6th Annual InStyle Awards

In November 2021, Gerber debuted her wispy brown bangs at the InStyle Awards in a fringed ombré dress from Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2022.

Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022

After strutting the runway in the Prada Fall/Winter 2022 show, the then 20-year-old went for a bunch of moody hues, including a chocolate brown suede Prada coat, gray Adidas Sambas, and black joggers.

The 2022 Met Gala

While celebrating the “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibit, Gerber graced the Met’s iconic staircase in a custom silver Alexander McQueen dress.

75th Annual Cannes Film Festival

For her first-ever Cannes Film Festival in May 2022, Gerber looked undeniably glamorous in a halter-neck red gown from Celine.

A Visible Man Book Launch Party

In September 2022, Gerber joined her mom at A Visible Man book launch party, where the model wore a little brown dress with mesh cutouts.

2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala

At the 2nd annual Academy Museum Gala, Gerber stole the show in a plum body-hugging mermaid gown from Alaïa Spring/Summer 2023.

2023 SXSW Conference

While promoting her hit comedy Bottoms at the 2023 South by Southwest Conference, Gerber looked oh-so chic in a high-neck little white dress coupled with strappy summer-ready pumps.

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

At the iconic Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Gerber and her boyfriend Austin Butler served up major couple goals with the model in a rhinestone halter-neck gown from Celine.

2023 Time100 Gala

Gerber kept her style streak going in a turtleneck wool dress from Khaite with a posh pleated maxi skirt at the 2023 Time100 Gala.

Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023 Show

After watching the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023 show from the front-row, Gerber offered photographers a close-up of her look — a posh suit-inspired LBD and Valentino studded boots.

The Row Spring/Summer 2024 Show

Ahead of The Row Spring/Summer 2024 presentation, Gerber offered a fresh take on menswear in a gray suit set from the label’s newest collection. The elongated lapel on her black button-down gave her final ‘fit a ‘70s feel.

October 2023: In Hollywood

During a farmer’s market in October 2023, Gerber and Butler had the fashion girls buzzing. They both looked dreamy, but Gerber’s linen button-down, statement midi skirt, and green velvet Mary Janes made it onto our Pinterest boards immediately.

Planet Omega Fashion Panel & Cocktail Reception

At a Planet Omega event in November 2023, the mother-daughter pair coordinated in all-black looks. Gerber stood out in a turtleneck bodysuit and pleated mini skirt from Alaïa as well as Gianvito Rossi suede pumps.

74th Annual National Book Awards

Like many notable fashion muses, Gerber got in on the archival action at the 74th National Book Awards. She made waves in a strapless brown maxi dress from Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2001, which debuted a year before she was born.

3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala

Gerber’s lifelong penchant for polka-dots continued at the 3rd annual Academy Museum Gala as she opted for a strapless Celine gown with a fitted corset.

Dune: Part 2 World Premiere After-Party

To celebrate her boyfriend’s starring role in Dune: Part 2, Gerber chose a metallic brown elongated dress from Tom Ford.

British Vogue & Tiffany & Co. Fashion & Film Party 2024

At the British Vogue & Tiffany & Co. Fashion & Film Party in February 2024, Gerber looked ready to party in a spiky gold Celine Spring/Summer 2023 mini dress that photographed beautifully.

Palm Royale World Premiere

While there’s no doubt Gerber can make any color feel made for her, this bright turquoise asymmetric dress from Alaïa felt especially on-brand for the Palm Royale star.

Watching The Solar Eclipse

Even as the 2024 Solar Eclipse blared, Gerber still served a top-notch lewk complete with a gray pencil skirt, a cozy gray crewneck, and silver mules. Oh, and don’t worry, she didn’t forget her eclipse glasses.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

While promoting Palm Royale, Gerber sat down with Jimmy Fallon in a periwinkle midi dress from Tod’s Spring/Summer 2024.

May 2024: In Murray Hill

Just two days before shining on the 2024 Met Gala carpet, Gerber was spotted in Murray Hill in a semi-sheer shirt, a black coat from The Row, and strappy Celine sandals — a.k.a. the ultimate evening-out combo.

The 2024 Met Gala

For her third Met Gala, Gerber shimmered in an iridescent paillette-embellished sheath dress from Prada, which looked ethereal alongside her diamond Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Palm Royale Emmy FYC Event

In May 2024, Gerber vied for Emmy Award consideration for Palm Royale in a mod black-and-white Celine mini dress and slingback kitten heels.

May 2024: In SoHo

After finishing a mid-day errands run in NYC, she joined the ballet flat resurgence with a black pair, coupled with a royal blue James Street Co. button-down, Brandy Melville slacks, and an oversized duffle bag from Celine.