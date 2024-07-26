After months of anticipation, rumors, trials, and triumphs, the 2024 Paris Olympics are officially here. The days leading up to the momentous event have foreshadowed it as the most stylish to date. (Indeed, Business of Fashion has dubbed the games “Fashion’s Biggest Olympics Ever.”) On July 25, LVMH and Vogue hosted the Prelude to the Olympics at Fondation Louis Vuitton, where celebs like Zendaya and Serena Williams arrived dressed to the nines to enjoy curated art and live music. And on July 26, the four-hour Opening Ceremony kicks off the Olympic games with a bang, attracting all manner of stars from the sport, fashion, and entertainment realms. In addition to its high-profile performances — Celine Dion and Lady Gaga are tapped to sing the French classic “La Vie En Rose,” the event makes history as the first opening ceremony to not take place in a stadium.

The festivities all come together along the majestic Seine river. Even before commencement, A-listers have arrived in their finest to support, cheer, and celebrate. One of the first to be spotted were Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, who arrived arms linked decked out in formal garb that paid homage to their upcoming roles in Wicked, which hits theaters in November. FLOTUS Jill Biden, a vision in periwinkle blue, also made an appearance on the carpet, alongside France’s President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte.

And the celeb guest list does not end there. Ahead, take in the all the guests from the Olympic Opening Ceremony.

Lady Gaga

John Walton - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

The Oscar-winning star wowwed fans at the opening ceremony in a showgirl-inspired set. While singing and dancing, she styled a black strapless bodysuit with matching tights, opera-length gloves, and a striking headpiece.

Kelly Clarkson

Christophe Petit Tesson - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Before broadcasting the ceremony for NBC, Clarkson posed for photographers in a navy blue mini dress complete with rhinestone accents on the skirt and collar.

Nina Dobrev

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Sport

Dobrev arrived with boyfriend, Shaun White (a three-time Olympic gold-medalist) in head-to-toe Ralph Lauren — a fitting selection given the brand is the official outfitter of Team USA. Her leather bomber jacket looked sleek with her all-white separates.

Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

The Wicked co-stars arrived arm-in-arm while channeling the on-screen characters of the highly anticipated film (out this November 2024). Erivo opted for Elphaba green while Grande went with Glinda pink from Thom Browne.

Emma Chamberlain

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

Chamberlain gave off major Old Hollywood energy in a white mock neck jacket and black knee-length shorts. Her accessories amped up the retro energy with pointy noir pumps and Ralph Lauren’s 888 Box Calfskin Top Handle purse.

Jill Biden

Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images

The FLOTUS was greeted on the carpet by France’s President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte. Her periwinkle suit delivered a pop of color to the otherwise gray and overcast day.

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

The model channeled the season’s biggest trend —underwear as outerwear — with her Chloé knit olive suit while her husband kept it business casual in a black day suit.

