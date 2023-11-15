In my family, we take our holiday wardrobe prep very seriously, be it picking key pieces for our Christmas card photos or dressing up for a festive get-together. And while my sisters and I have ditched the matching plaid dresses we wore as kids, we still plot outfits over FaceTime; meanwhile, my mom and I often draw fashion inspiration from our favorite celebrity mother-daughter duos, like Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber. So we were thrilled to see that on November 14, the pair wore coordinating all-black looks for an OMEGA jewelry event in NYC — just in time for us to start planning our own party season style.

Let me set the scene: On Tuesday evening, Crawford and Gerber checked into the Planet OMEGA Fashion Panel & Cocktail Reception, which was held at Chelsea Factory in celebration of a limited-edition exhibit showcasing the company’s rich history. They were on the guest list in recognition of their work with the luxe watch and jewelry brand — Crawford is the label’s longest-serving ambassador; she’s been a partner since 1995, and helped redefine the line for a wider range of customers. Gerber joined her mom as part of the OMEGA family 2017, when she initially helped relaunch the brand’s historic Tresor collection. (She’s also gained a reputation for wearing its iconic timepieces at the Met Gala.)

Crawford and Gerber walked the red carpet hand-in-hand in similar cold weather-friendly numbers. Crawford opted for her signature red carpet formula: a black midi dress with a plunging neckline, pointed-toe boots, and a sleek clutch. She was decked out in a plethora of OMEGA bling, including a chic gold watch and hoop earrings.

Gerber, a.k.a. Crawford’s mini-me, clearly took cues from her mom’s stealth wealth selections for the A-list affair. On top, she styled a partially see-through turtleneck bodysuit from ALAÏA, along with a matching pleated mini skirt, also from the Parisian atelier. She accessorized these pieces with semi-sheer black tights, pointy stilettos, and of course, lots of OMEGA pieces as well, like delicate dangly earrings and a gold watch.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment

It’s been a minute since we’ve seen these mega-models at a press event together — two years to be exact (if you don’t count their recent Halloween party in L.A.) For another OMEGA affair back in 2021, the two arrived at the grand opening of the company’s San Francisco location in similar all-black looks. Gerber wore a strappy LBD, while Crawford opted for a deep V-neck silhouette not unlike her latest noir number, but with more glitzy details.

Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images Entertainment

Whether you’re planning to dress up for Thanksgiving next week or just need something new for an upcoming cocktail hour, Crawford and Gerber’s most recent selections are both a good way to go. Ahead, shop the key pieces you need to recreate both outfits.