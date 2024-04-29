While some celebrity parents bring their kids along on all their A-list adventures, whether they’re sitting front-row at a designer runway show or attending an award season soirée, others prefer to keep their children completely out of the spotlight. Furthermore, some stars give them the choice to join the Hollywood circuit once they’re older. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban took the latter approach with their two daughters, 15-year-old Sunday Rose and 13-year-old Faith Margaret, who respectively just made their red carpet debut at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Celebrating Nicole Kidman on April 27. And to no surprise, the entire family was dressed to the nines.

At the Dolby Theatre on Saturday evening, Kidman led the way for her daughters in a jaw-dropping custom Balenciaga gown covered in gold sequins from head-to-toe — a fitting selection for the evening’s guest of honor. The Oscar winner let her glamorous gown grab all the attention and opted for minimal accents, including black pointy pumps, silver diamond hoop earrings, a gold watch, and various mismatched diamond rings.

Shortly after getting a few solo shots, Kidman was joined by her husband, her sister Antonia, her niece Sybella Hawley, and most notably, her daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. The sisters were both dressed in Monique Lhuillier designs, however, their final ‘fits were quite different. Sunday, for one, chose a silk floral gown from the label’s Spring 2024 ready-to-wear collection, which featured a timeless sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high front slit. The 15-year-old accessorized with diamond drop earrings and a few eye-catching rings. Then, there was Faith, who styled a red strapless gown courtesy of Monique Lhuillier’s Fall 2023 ready-to-wear line. Much like her mom, she also kept her accessories to a minimum and selected a gold chain necklace to round out her red carpet-ready ensemble.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kidman and Co. certainly weren’t the only A-listers dressed to impress for the special evening. The actor’s longtime friend and Big Little Lies costar Reese Witherspoon was also in attendance. Before giving a heartfelt speech in honor of her friend, the Legally Blonde actor walked the red carpet in a plunging black midi dress. Shortly after Witherspoon’s arrival, Naomi Watts made her grand entrance in a pale blue off-the-shoulder asymmetrical dress from Givenchy, paired with white peep-toe sandals and a matching handbag. And then there was Zoe Saldaña who posed for photographers in striking strapless slip dress from Victoria Beckham Fall/Winter 2024 which was embellished with a printed chain motif.

(+) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images (+) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images (+) Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/3

Now that Kidman’s daughters are officially out and about in Hollywood, it’s only a matter of time before they accompany the star again or deliver a top-notch street style look on their own. In the meantime, you can channel their latest gowns (as well as Kidman’s) with the curated edit below. And hurry, because as of right now, Sunday’s exact Monique Lhuillier dress is still available to shop.