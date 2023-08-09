Congratulations are in order for Ciara and Russell Wilson as the singer shared this week that they’re expecting their third child together. In Hollywood, these types of announcements are usually done in an epic way — remember Rihanna’s bump reveal at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show? — and Ciara truly delivered. (Her pregnancy look was on point, too!) On Aug. 3, she released a new song “How We Roll” that features the lyrics: “You look at me like that again, we make another kid…” A few days later on Aug. 8, she shared an Instagram video of her dancing to this track while showing off her growing baby bump (surprise!).

Seeing that this is Ciara’s fourth pregnancy — she has two kids with Wilson and one with ex-boyfriend rapper Future — her wardrobe is likely already stocked with amazing maternity wear pieces. During her last three pregnancies, she was always dressed to impress on the red carpet, and even when she wasn’t in the public eye, her IG was still full of glam moments. Our favorite looks from her? This neon combo from July 2020 and her custom Ralph & Russo gown at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

We can’t wait to see what other sartorial moments Ciara has in store for fans. Perhaps she’ll take a style note from Rihanna and rock a crop top with miniskirt next? After all, this is the trendiest celebrity-approved maternity combo in Hollywood right now. While you wait for more of Ciara’s pregnancy style (and maybe even an elaborate gender reveal party look), check out some of her best outfits from her previous pregnancies.

An Orange Matching Set

A few years before Rihanna started the crop top and miniskirt trend, Ciara played around with a neon orange long-sleeve crop top and matching pants from Bellen Brand. She accessorized with a body chain by JBLANC and tiny oval sunglasses.

A Chic Bikini

Ciara’s third pregnancy featured tons of stylish swimsuits, ranging from a black stringy triangle two-piece to a mauve Everything but Water tassel number. Our favorite though, was her all-white bikini from February 2020, which she paired with a breezy cover-up and a chic beach hat.

A Lemonade-Colored Suit

Vibrant colors are a non-negotiable in the “Level Up” singer’s wardrobe and this matching yellow blazer and trouser set was just what she needed to kick morning sickness to the curb. Ciara made the beach her runway as she paired the sunshine-colored set with black and gold mules, a metallic gold clutch, and aviator sunglasses.

A Semi-Sheer Gown

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

At the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party, Wilson wore a classic tuxedo while Ciara stunned in a semi-sheer bejeweled Ralph & Russo dress. She pinned her caramel hair up with a headband that matched the sparkly fabric of her dress.

A Leather Look

Ciara’s baby bump is hard to spot in this full vegan leather look, but we promise it’s there! The singer went for the rocker-chic aesthetic, styling her Patrycia Pagas pieces with blinged out Giuseppe Zanotti heels and Poppy Lissiman sunglasses.

A Lakers Jersey & Cargo Jeans

Ciara took a slight detour from her glam style and opted for a look straight out of Sporty Spice’s wardrobe. For a date-night to the Lakers game, she styled a slightly oversized Kobe Bryant Lakers jersey with baggy, cargo-inspired jeans.

A LBD With Platform Kicks

Long before Sofia Richie and Lori Harvey claimed T-shirt dresses as a staple of the quiet luxury aesthetic, Ciara styled this casual basic for a day on the tennis court in 2017. She completed her look with standout platform Gucci shoes.

A Velvet Gown

Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment

In January 2017, Ciara arrived at Harper's Bazaar 150 Most Fashionable Women event while wearing a black off-the-shoulder velvet gown. She paired the wintery statement piece with stilettos and kept it minimal with delicate gold necklaces.

A CK-Approved Outfit

For a cozy stay-at-home fashion moment, Ciara paired her matching Calvin Klein bra and underwear with a loose pair of overalls. For moms who are pregnant and want to show some skin, add a dark-wash denim piece like this to your cart ASAP.

A Voluminous Dress

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

At the 2016 American Music Awards, she went full glam in a drop waist turtleneck gown with a billowing high-low skirt. Her 16-carat diamond engagement ring stole the show and it beautifully complemented Ciara’s timeless look.

An Embellished Gown

Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images

At the 2014 Grammy Awards, Ciara wore a custom Emilio Pucci bedazzled gown that subtly showed off her baby bump.