Often seen as the grand finale of award season, the Academy Award’s ceremony never fails to deliver some seriously dramatic style moments. That said, in recent years, post-show festivities have served as a sort of elaborate encore in which celebrities can prolong their sartorial impact. The 2023 Oscars after-parties were a perfect example of this. From Tracee Ellis Ross to Gigi Hadid, celebrities turned up the heat even more as the night continued, embracing some of the year’s biggest trends.

Cara Delevingne, for instance, changed out of her red Elie Saab gown and into an ethereal white ensemble by Del Core for the Vanity Fair after-party, which was arguably the biggest post-event soirée. Then there was Ellis, who jumped on the skirt-over-pants look sweeping social media at the moment by wearing a pantsuit (covered by a side-swept sarong skirt) by Balmain. And one can’t ignore Daisy Jones & The Six star Riley Keough, who hit the after-party circuit in a gold cutout gown by Celine.

And that’s just scratching the surface of the mega looks served at the Oscars after-parties. Take a look at some of the best style moments of the night below.

Shonda Rhimes

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera.

Tracee Ellis Ross

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

In Balmain and a Tyler Ellis bag.

Naomi Campbell

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Schiaparelli.

Kaia Gerber

Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

In Celine.

Kerry Washington

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In archive Donna Karan.

Cara Delevingne

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Del Core.

Janelle Monáe

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Area.

Minnie Driver

Alberto Rodriguez/Variety/Getty Images

In Emilia Wickstead.

Sophie Turner

Alberto Rodriguez/Variety/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Simone Ashley

Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

In Nina Ricci.

Riley Keough

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Celine.

Suki Waterhouse

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Elie Saab.

Haim

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Kendall Jenner

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Jean Paul Gautier.

Hailey Bieber

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Saint Laurent.

Yara Shahidi

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Bottega Veneta.

Kylie Jenner

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Maison Margiela.

Jodie Turner Smith

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Lily Aldridge

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Balmain.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Olivia Rodrigo

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Valentino.

Gigi Hadid

Alberto Rodriguez/Variety/Getty Images

In custom Zac Posen.

Imaan Hammam

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Alexandra Daddario

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

In Alexandre Vauthier.

Megan Thee Stallion

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Bach Mai.

Halsey

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Givenchy.

Hunter Schafer

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Ann Demeulemeester.

Kate Bosworth

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Monique Lhuillier and Cicada jewelry.

Emily Ratajkowski

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Feben.

Christina Aguilera

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

In custom Chrome Hearts.

Adwoa Aboah

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Loewe.

Billie Lourd

Alberto Rodriguez/Variety/Getty Images

In Stella McCartney.

Georgia May Jagger

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In L’Wren Scott.

Rita Ora

Alberto Rodriguez/Variety/Getty Images

In Weiderhoeft.

Tiffany Hadish