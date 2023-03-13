(Celebrity)
The 2023 Oscars After-Party Fashion Looks Were The Perfect Mix Of Edgy & Glam
Gigi Hadid stunned like no other.
Often seen as the grand finale of award season, the Academy Award’s ceremony never fails to deliver some seriously dramatic style moments. That said, in recent years, post-show festivities have served as a sort of elaborate encore in which celebrities can prolong their sartorial impact. The 2023 Oscars after-parties were a perfect example of this. From Tracee Ellis Ross to Gigi Hadid, celebrities turned up the heat even more as the night continued, embracing some of the year’s biggest trends.
Cara Delevingne, for instance, changed out of her red Elie Saab gown and into an ethereal white ensemble by Del Core for the Vanity Fair after-party, which was arguably the biggest post-event soirée. Then there was Ellis, who jumped on the skirt-over-pants look sweeping social media at the moment by wearing a pantsuit (covered by a side-swept sarong skirt) by Balmain. And one can’t ignore Daisy Jones & The Six star Riley Keough, who hit the after-party circuit in a gold cutout gown by Celine.
And that’s just scratching the surface of the mega looks served at the Oscars after-parties. Take a look at some of the best style moments of the night below.
Shonda Rhimes
In Carolina Herrera.
Tracee Ellis Ross
In Balmain and a Tyler Ellis bag.
Naomi Campbell
In Schiaparelli.
Kaia Gerber
In Celine.
Kerry Washington
In archive Donna Karan.
Cara Delevingne
In Del Core.
Janelle Monáe
In custom Area.
Minnie Driver
In Emilia Wickstead.
Sophie Turner
In Louis Vuitton.
Simone Ashley
In Nina Ricci.
Riley Keough
In Celine.
Suki Waterhouse
In Elie Saab.
Haim
In Louis Vuitton.
Kendall Jenner
In Jean Paul Gautier.
Hailey Bieber
In custom Saint Laurent.
Yara Shahidi
In Bottega Veneta.
Kylie Jenner
In Maison Margiela.
Jodie Turner Smith
In Gucci.
Lily Aldridge
In Balmain.
Daisy Edgar-Jones
In Gucci.
Olivia Rodrigo
In Valentino.
Gigi Hadid
In custom Zac Posen.
Imaan Hammam
In Saint Laurent.
Alexandra Daddario
In Alexandre Vauthier.
Megan Thee Stallion
In custom Bach Mai.
Halsey
In Givenchy.
Hunter Schafer
In Ann Demeulemeester.
Kate Bosworth
In Monique Lhuillier and Cicada jewelry.
Emily Ratajkowski
In Feben.
Christina Aguilera
In custom Chrome Hearts.
Adwoa Aboah
In Loewe.
Billie Lourd
In Stella McCartney.
Georgia May Jagger
In L’Wren Scott.
Rita Ora
In Weiderhoeft.