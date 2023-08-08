Rihanna’s pregnancies have permanently rewritten maternity wear rules for expecting mothers everywhere (hint: there are no rules). She’s stunned in sheer LBDs, cutout jumpsuits, and low-rise pants that reveal her bump. Our favorite combo from her, though? That would have to be her crop top and miniskirt looks, which have actually inspired others celebs to adopt the outfit into their own pregnancy wardrobes this summer. The latest star to take inspiration from Riri is tennis champ Serena Williams, who rocked a bright miniskirt set from Gucci on Aug. 7 while at her home in Beverly Hills.

In an outfit selfie posted to Instagram, Williams showed off her green and yellow striped crop top with a matching knit bottom that bared her baby bump. Maximalist dressers will surely approve of this vibrant-hued number. The look comes several days after Kourtney Kardashian, a soon-to-be mom of four, shared an #OOTD on IG where she wore a blue shearling crop jacket and miniskirt from LaQuan Smith. Unsurprisingly, this sultry set also revealed her belly to the world — gone are the days of hiding your stomach underneath layers of clothes.

Of course, we’d be remiss to not mention our favorite combo from Rihanna, who started this bold fashion trend in Hollywood right now. Back in May 2023 while visiting New York City, the singer stepped out in a furry gray top and leather asymmetrical skirt. She paired the cozy two-piece set with knee-high python-printed heels and an unforgettable floor-length faux fur coat.

The aforementioned stars prove that with the right styling, cropped tops/jackets with miniskirts can become that statement look for expectant mothers. You can wear the combination to a casual summer picnic, a night out with friends, or for your gender reveal party as Williams did earlier this month. Ahead, we rounded up a few sets you can shop right now, if you’re in the mood to show a little skin.