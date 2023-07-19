Ciara changes her hair color so often, she should go on a nationwide speaking tour of every cosmetology school in America. After all, when she makes a shade shift, legions of fans flock to the salon to recreate the look for themselves. Her latest transformation, though, is exciting even by her always-evolving standards. On a multi-week trip to Japan to celebrate her seventh wedding anniversary, Ciara’s silver platinum hair color transformed her sharp bob from a sleek classic into a fun, futuristic fashion statement. The best part is, though, the new color sure looks like it’s here to stay.

While the “Get Loose” singer has been showing off her sharp, chin-length bob all summer, the short haircut also makes it a breeze for Ciara and her glam team to switch out and experiment with different wigs. She possibly went all-in on the makeover actually dyed her bob that luminous white-blonde shade, even captioning its debut picture with a cheeky musical double entendre: “CiCi went platinum,” followed by emojis of CDs and the Japanese flag. In the big photo reveal, her hair’s straightened and pulled back into a half-up style, featuring a pair of little space buns and some face-framing strands for added definition and some casual flair.

She also has the platinum in for long her flight home, adding more fuel to speculation that it’s at least a semi-permanent adoption. Of course, Ciara’s done both gray and bleach-blonde hair colors in the past, but this exact shade of ethereal, snowy silver is a fresh change of pace for the star.

Somewhat surprisingly, she’s one of only a few celebrities to go for the icy, silvery shade in 2023 so far. A few different Kardashian-Jenners have tried white-blonde this year and stars like Jessica Chastain, Cardi B, Cara Delevingne got close at the Met Gala, but none have struck the same cool-toned, 3023 vibe of Ciara’s hair. Considering she’s already released several photos of the look since going for platinum, it’s safe to say she’ll be serving up enough how-to-wear-it inspiration to go around.