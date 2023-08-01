Earlier this year, Serena Williams announced her second pregnancy while attending the 2023 Met Gala (as one does) and since then, the tennis champ has documented her journey as a mom to be on social media. From posting about her summer vacation with the family in Italy to sharing behind-the-scenes photos of her gender reveal party, Williams shared all the happy moments with fans. As you take a peek at her latest IG posts from this soirée, you’ll notice that her outfit coincidentally matched the grand announcement at the reveal.

In one of the pics, she wore a white cropped T-shirt paired with a striped pink and white miniskirt. Later on when her husband Alexis Ohanian surprised his wife with an extravagant display of drones unveiling the sex in the sky, it was revealed that Williams’ color intuition was spot on because she’s expecting another girl, making six-year-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. a soon-to-be big sis. In a YouTube video documenting the exciting announcement, Williams shared that she was always “team pink,” hence her decision to wear a casual Barbiecore-inspired look. The informal outfit, which bared her bump, was the perfect ensemble for the family’s get-together in the summer heat. Williams then accessorized her laid-back party look with a thin bracelet and her go-to summer shoe, white sneakers.

Williams isn’t the only one loving a crop top at the moment, as Rihanna — who is also expecting baby number two — has a history of rocking this staple while pregnant. After all, the piece, whether you’re expecting or not, is easy to style, super versatile, and incredibly comfortable for summer. During her first pregnancy, Williams opted for more layers to conceal her bump, so we’re totally on board with her more recent nontraditional and fun approach to maternity wear.

For fans of Williams’ latest pregnancy outfit, recreate her look with similar pieces below.