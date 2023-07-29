(Celebrity)

Before Summer Ends, Give These Celebrity Swimsuit Trends A Try

We’re team plunging necklines.

@LoriHarvey
lori harvey swimsuit
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

You know it’s peak summer when the temps hit 100 degrees, the beach is packed, and your IG feed is full of swimsuit selfies. We’re not complaining though, as our favorite actors, musicians, and models are posting up a storm, giving us one inspiring look after another. This season, you’ll notice the celebrity swimsuit trends range from cheeky thongkinis and plunging necklines to Barbiecore-inspired one-pieces.

A-listers have happily embraced this vibrant shade, with Eva Longoria sporting a sultry hot pink bikini back in July and Salma Hayek in a fuchsia one-piece that even Barbie herself would approve of. She posted a photo of the look on Instagram several days ago while splashing around in the pool. As much as we all love a bold color moment though, model Irina Shayk proved earlier this year that you can never go wrong with a strappy, black two-piece while Lori Harvey, too, has a penchant for neutral designs that feature alluring details like cutouts.

Scroll ahead to see more celebrity-approved swimwear trends for summer. And if you find a style you like, we provided similar products to shop so you can recreate the outfit. After all, there’s still a month or so left to enjoy pool weather — take advantage of it.

Animal Prints

Demi Moore wore a sultry leopard print bikini while cuddling with her pup Pilaf. If you’re a fan of this pattern, shop similar offerings from Valentino, Zimmermann, and more below.

Valentino
Animalier Lycra Bikini
$980
Zimmermann
Leopard-Print Triangle Bikini
$185
$102
Summersalt
The Triangle Bikini Top
$50
$33
Summersalt
The Low Rise Bikini Bottom
$45
$34

Thongkini

Kendall Jenner brought sweet and romantic vibes to the pool in this Heavy Manners swimsuit. Take this as a sign to add florals into your suit collection.

Heavy Manners
'Nonna' Ruffled Up Underwire Top
$135
Heavy Manners
Nonna High Cut Thong Bottoms
$107
Danielle Guizio
Nick Top
$90
Danielle Guizio
Tia Bottom
$90

Plunging Necklines

Harvey gave us a glimpse of her Turks and Caicos vacation activities when she wore this vintage 2002 Dior plunging neckline one-piece. Channel the model’s look in one of the options below, cowboy hat optional.

Riot Swim
Echo One Piece-Black
$150
Ramy Brook
Verona Halter One Piece Swimsuit
$238
Maaji
Red Camelia Safari Plunge One Piece
$156
PQ Swim
Celine Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit
$154
$89

Cutout One-Piece

Kourtney Kardashian tapped into the flirty vibes for summer in this Jacquemus number. Like Hayek and Longoria, she, too, pulled off the Barbiecore trend effortlessly.

Mugler
Halterneck Cut-Out Swimsuit
$310
Cult Gaia
Frances One Piece
$288
$202
Louisa Ballou
Ring Front Cut-Out Swimsuit
$355
$262
Jade Swim
Ella One Piece
$240

Ruched Bottoms

Last month, Gabrielle Union shut down internet critics when they said she was “too old” to wear bikinis. She responded back that she’ll keep wearing them for as long as she wants. One of her favorite styles? Ruched bottoms, a style beloved by other celebs like Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber.

Montce
Limon Sparkle Devin Bikini Top
$122
$98
Montce
Limon Sparkle Sandra Bikini Bottom
$88
Bamba Swim
Farrah Top
$79
Bamba Swim
Amore Bottoms
$79

Stringy Two-Pieces

For those who aren’t a fan of bold colors, go for Shayk’s stringy black bikini, which taps into the tie-up flossing style trend.

Matteau
The Wrap Triangle Bikini Top
$145
Matteau
Classic String Bikini Bottoms
$145
Vitamin A
Sol Strappy Wrap Bikini Top
$110
Adriana Degreas
Solid Wrap Around Bikini Set
$340

Balconette Style

For a sweet yet alluring swimsuit that offers a bit more support, opt for a balconette style.

Mikoh
Bosa Top
$124
Mikoh
Comino Bottom
$124
B FYNE
Anika Top + Bottom
$255
Andrea Iyamah
Mulan Ivory Bikini
$167

Shades Of Pink

Whether or not you’ve watched the Barbie movie, get yourself into a pink swimsuit before summer’s over. This shade will instantly make a sartorial statement at the pool or beach.

MBM Swim
Aspire
$140
The Attico
Triangle Cup Side-Tie Bikini
$308
$190
TA3
Plungey
$178
Triangl
Mica Pitaya Floral
$89