You know it’s peak summer when the temps hit 100 degrees, the beach is packed, and your IG feed is full of swimsuit selfies. We’re not complaining though, as our favorite actors, musicians, and models are posting up a storm, giving us one inspiring look after another. This season, you’ll notice the celebrity swimsuit trends range from cheeky thongkinis and plunging necklines to Barbiecore-inspired one-pieces.

A-listers have happily embraced this vibrant shade, with Eva Longoria sporting a sultry hot pink bikini back in July and Salma Hayek in a fuchsia one-piece that even Barbie herself would approve of. She posted a photo of the look on Instagram several days ago while splashing around in the pool. As much as we all love a bold color moment though, model Irina Shayk proved earlier this year that you can never go wrong with a strappy, black two-piece while Lori Harvey, too, has a penchant for neutral designs that feature alluring details like cutouts.

Scroll ahead to see more celebrity-approved swimwear trends for summer. And if you find a style you like, we provided similar products to shop so you can recreate the outfit. After all, there’s still a month or so left to enjoy pool weather — take advantage of it.

Animal Prints

Demi Moore wore a sultry leopard print bikini while cuddling with her pup Pilaf. If you’re a fan of this pattern, shop similar offerings from Valentino, Zimmermann, and more below.

Thongkini

Kendall Jenner brought sweet and romantic vibes to the pool in this Heavy Manners swimsuit. Take this as a sign to add florals into your suit collection.

Plunging Necklines

Harvey gave us a glimpse of her Turks and Caicos vacation activities when she wore this vintage 2002 Dior plunging neckline one-piece. Channel the model’s look in one of the options below, cowboy hat optional.

Cutout One-Piece

Kourtney Kardashian tapped into the flirty vibes for summer in this Jacquemus number. Like Hayek and Longoria, she, too, pulled off the Barbiecore trend effortlessly.

Ruched Bottoms

Last month, Gabrielle Union shut down internet critics when they said she was “too old” to wear bikinis. She responded back that she’ll keep wearing them for as long as she wants. One of her favorite styles? Ruched bottoms, a style beloved by other celebs like Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber.

Stringy Two-Pieces

For those who aren’t a fan of bold colors, go for Shayk’s stringy black bikini, which taps into the tie-up flossing style trend.

Balconette Style

For a sweet yet alluring swimsuit that offers a bit more support, opt for a balconette style.

Shades Of Pink

Whether or not you’ve watched the Barbie movie, get yourself into a pink swimsuit before summer’s over. This shade will instantly make a sartorial statement at the pool or beach.