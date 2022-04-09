They say your wedding is the most important day of your life, and while that may not be true across the board, it’s certainly an extremely special occasion. It’s a time to celebrate love, gather your friends and family, and, of course, look your absolute best. And what better place to gain inspiration than celebrity weddings? The stars are constantly sparking beauty trends in everyday life, so it makes perfect sense that their nuptials (specifically celebrity wedding hairstyles) would serve as a source of inspiration for brides-to-be.

For most, the goal on your wedding day is to look (and feel) like you, but an elevated version of yourself. It’s okay to step outside of your comfort zone, but not so far that you won’t feel comfortable on your big day. For instance, if you never wear your hair in tight updos because it gives you a headache, you probably don’t want to suddenly decide you’re going to tough it out for your wedding day. Instead, it’s best to stick with something similar to what you would wear in normal life — but turned up a few notches. Ariana Grande’s wedding hair was a perfect example — she wore her signature sleek half-up pony, but her slightly curled ends and silk bow gave it a decidedly bridal feel.

Ready for even more celebrity bridal hair inspo? Keep reading for the nine best celebrity wedding hairstyles the stars wore to tie the knot.

Hailey Bieber

It doesn’t get more romantic than Hailey Bieber’s sweet low bun with pearl adornments, which perfectly accentuated her custom Off-White gown . She also left a few wispy pieces down, giving the look an overall softness.

Issa Rae

Issa Rae’s long, curly ponytail perfectly complemented her Cinderella-esque wedding gown and romantic South of France locale, giving just a hint of drama.

Lily Collins

A vision in Ralph Lauren lace on her wedding day, Lily Collins kept her hair simple and classic with a low, knotted bun and oh-so-subtle headband.

Ariana Grande

It wasn’t exactly surprising to see Ariana Grande sporting her signature half-up, half-down high pony on her big day, but the addition of the short veil and satin bow (along with her custom Vera Wang dress) made it so perfectly bridal.

Billie Lourd

Some brides prefer to keep things simple on their wedding day, while others, like Billie Lourd, want to go all out. The actor opted for an intricately-tied half-up hairstyle that almost mimicked the look of a crown — which was totally appropriate considering the princess vibe of her off-the-shoulder chiffon dress from Rodarte.

Ciara

Ciara’s ombre waves were lightly pinned up for a timeless bridal look that struck the perfect balance between sleek and effortless. Paired with her custom Peter Dundas gown, she looked absolutely stunning.

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff’s chic, modern wedding was undeniably stunning, as was her shoulder-length hairstyle. The front pieces were tucked behind her ears for a sleek effect to match her modern Jenny Packham cape and gown, and the addition of a dainty crystal headband added a hint of sweetness.

Gabrielle Union

Ever the hair chameleon, Gabrielle Union kept things soft and romantic on her wedding day with a tousled updo and face-framing tendrils along with her gorgeous Dennis Basso ballgown.

Solange

Solange’s ethereal afro was a stunning accompaniment to her sleek, caped Humberto Leon for Kenzo wedding gown, proving once again that she is always fashion-forward.