“For your mood boards.” Yara Shahidi’s Instagram caption proudly proclaims what fans already know — that every single beauty move she makes is bookmark-worthy. The Black-ish and Grown-ish actor debuted yet another jaw-dropping look on Instagram, this time infusing her trademark chicness on a beloved protective hairstyle. Yara Shahidi’s Bantu knots not only complement her high-necked gown in the image but serve up the ultimate summer hair inspiration.

Earlier this week, the 22-year-old star stepped out to attend the 39th annual PaleyFest in Los Angeles looking radiant as ever in a long-sleeved, floor-length Tory Burch dress with an asymmetrical design and netted overlay. Her hair, a curly, loosely-tied Bantu knot look, was courtesy of LA-based stylist SherriAnn Cole. “Texture is QUEEN!” Cole said in her own post, calling attention to the fluffiness of the knots themselves as well as the curly tendrils that were left out of the twists.

Unlike traditional Bantu knots which tend to be sleeker and more tightly wound, Shahidi’s look is a more effortless take on the style. “Love the messy knot concept,” one fan commented under a video clip of the actor smiling and showing off her look. “They always seem too tight and snatched but this is 🔥 .”

“Bantu knots are a great, easy, at-home style,” Geneva Fowler, Lead Braid Stylist at BEAUTYBEEZ, previously told TZR. To try out the look for yourself, Fowler recommends starting with clean hair to minimize buildup.

“The best way to avoid breakage is to twist tightly without putting too much tension on your strands, as this is what leads to damage,” she continued. “I recommend starting with a two-strand twist, then wind your twist into a knot which will also help you to avoid tangling your hair. Once your knots are in place, avoid re-twisting the hair daily, as this will likely cause over-manipulation and lead to breakage.”

As for Shahidi’s natural, glowing makeup look, it’s not exactly clear which products makeup artist Emily Cheng used, but it’s safe to say it was Dior Beauty, given that Shahidi is an ambassador for the brand. Shahidi’s skin is flawless and radiant, with a subtle flush on her cheeks and what appears to be a hint of pink shadow on her lids. Celebrity nail artist Tracy Clemens topped it all off with a navy blue manicure that perfectly matched Shahidi’s gown.

The entire look was yet another home run from Shahidi. Feel free to keep this one on file for your summer beauty inspiration — or any time of year, really.