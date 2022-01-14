Short hairstyles might be trending right now, but that isn’t stopping Hilary Duff from going full-on Rapunzel. The actor debuted perhaps her longest hairstyle ever in a series of stunning Instagram photos that show lengthy blonde waves cascading over her shoulders. Hilary Duff’s mermaid waves prove that long hair will always be classic and while it seems everyone is going brunette, Duff makes a strong case for the soft yet striking look of blonde hair. The loose waves are parted in the middle with a bit of darker color at the root that gradually fades into an ethereal platinum. In the post, Duff explains that the look was created for press appearances to promote her upcoming Hulu show, How I Met Your Father, a spinoff of the hit CBS comedy How I Met Your Mother.

“Glam with the bestest,” the actor said in the photo’s caption. “It has been so much fun doing press for HIMYF- my heart is full and it feels so good to be out there again in the world promoting something I am so proud of …with this giant mane.” Of course, this dramatic new length could only be courtesy of some serious hair extensions, which Duff revealed were installed by her longtime hairstylist, Nikki Lee, who also posted the look — and shared exactly which extensions she used to create it.

Lee, who appropriately described Duff’s long hair as “a dream”, gave a helpful breakdown to the look, stating that she used a combination of Great Lengths Pre-Bonded extensions containing “Great Lengths keratin”, which the brand describes as “a co-polymeric compound whose molecular structure resembles very closely the structure and behavior of human hair: expanding when exposed to water, and contracting upon drying.”

The first extension used was the shade 68-23 in the brand’s Rooted line, the brand’s most popular variety. The brand describes the collection as having “5 centimeters of dark roots drastically transitioning into sultry blonde shades.” To complete Duff’s mermaid look, Lee also used styles 10 (a champagne blonde) and 68 (a soft almond blonde) from the Natural line. All three extensions were 18-inches, though it’s possible that Lee took off some length to add some layers and dimension to the hair.

Given that Duff is busy with filming projects, the dramatic extensions probably won’t last very long, so get your bookmarks and screenshots in while you can.