Springtime ushers in a fresh new energy and that calls for a restock on a number of wardrobe items. While you should definitely be scoping out and investing in transitional jackets and cargo pants, there are more subtle ways to reinvent your style — enter: the silk headband. “They were a strong trend at fashion week in New York, Milan and Paris, and we’ll definitely be seeing them more this season,” celebrity hairstylist Suzie Kim tells TZR.

Kim says to think of them as a seasonal update on hats and beanies. You can wear them with your hair up or down. “They’re an incredibly cool way to disguise dirty hair in between washes,” she adds. The stylish accessory has already been making the rounds on Instagram — and as you can see, the small addition elevates and ties together an otherwise casual look.

International It girls are teaming the accessory with spring wardrobe staples from cropped sweaters to oversized blouses and lacy bodysuits. The silky material, in particular, that makes the look feel on trend giving it a luxe and almost regal vibe. — not to mention the silk material also helps protect your hair from friction other materials may cause (it’s why silk pillowcases are so beloved)

Ahead, a few silk headband hairstyles you’re going to want to test drive this season.

Simple Silk Headband

If your outfit is on the busier side (like this multi-color sweater above), opt for a clean and simple band that compliments the look. A solid-colored headband will go with just about anything, and opting for a color that matches your outfit adds an extra “put together” effect.

Padded Silk Headband

Padded headbands make an impression all on their own. “It’s a cool statement accessory to add to a more minimal look,” explains Kim. She suggests teaming it with a more casual look like jeans and simple, blow dried hair.

Silk Scarf Headband

You can take your hair from drab to fab with a scarf headband. “I love a pairing it with fuller hair for a retro look or super straight hair for a sleeker more modern look,” says Kim.

Knotted Silk Headband

Kim calls this style one of her favorites because it’s the most versatile. “The knotted headband is a new way to do boho — it looks good with beachy looks or festival looks,” she says. Don’t be afraid to try patterns; style your hair in beachy waves or air dried strands to lean into the vibe.