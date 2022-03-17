Ariana Grande’s Latest R.E.M. Beauty Drop Includes An Unexpected Skin Care Product

Ariana Grande’s r.e.m. beauty did not disappoint when she launched the makeup brand back in 2021. The “Chapter One — Ultraviolet” collection included mostly intergalactic-inspired products for the eyes and lips — from graphic eye shadows to false lashes. Don’t worry, this highly anticipated next iteration is entitled “Chapter Two — Goodnight & Go” still includes highly pigmented makeup you know and love from Grande. However, it notably marks the brand’s subtle entry into skin care.

Chapter Two’s eyeshadow range comes in a similar format that you’re used to. It’s housed in that same modern silver packaging (each palette offering six swatches of color) — however, this time with updated spring-ready hues. Option one is ‘Gogo Boots’ (light pinks, purples, and neutrals), then ‘Smitten Kitten’ (deeper greens and mauve hues), and ‘Groovy Baby’ (purples contrasted with beiges).

If single color shadow is more your speed, the metallic gel eyeshadow pots come in five fresh shades like ‘affirmation’ (a rosy lavender) and ‘touch’ (an icy mint). This time around, you’ve got even more of the brand’s high-quality faux mink lashes to choose from. The ‘provocateur’ offers a natural glam look while ‘daydreamin’ is a bit more tapered for a 3D effect.

As far as multitasking products, the cheek and lip tint is sure to be a runaway fan favorite. The easy to use stick formula comes in 10 total shades, ranging from ‘broadway baby’ (a warm strawberry) to ‘standing o’ a (burgundy wine color). There’s also a clear eye gloss that can be worn alone or over shadow for an amped up eye look.

In the skin department, the singer is launching a minimal skin prep range — just three to be exact. Think: products that you can use before you apply your makeup or throughout the day to refresh your look. First up is a calming chamomile-lavender face mist that can be used in a few ways: to mattify skin before makeup, as a setting spray (to help avoid a powdery finish), or even as a nighttime pillow mist since (since the lavender scent is so relaxing and promotes healthy sleep).

The botanical-powered cooling under eye balm contains caffeine and mushroom extract that help to depuff under eye bags and protect against free radicals. The lightweight, cushiony texture can be worn alone or under makeup for a smooth application — pro tip: It already has a cooling feel, but pop it in the fridge for more of a chill. The peptide-driven lash and brow boosting serum is formulated with biotin to help promote longer and thicker lashes and brows. To see the full results it’s meant to be used twice daily as part of your day and nighttime skincare routines.

Grande’s second collection doesn’t officially launch until Monday, March 21, so until then, start planning your dreamy spring makeup looks.