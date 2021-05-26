Ariana Grande Switched Up Her Signature Ponytail For Her Wedding Day

From the moment news of her surprise ceremony swept through everyone’s collective social feeds, there were several immediate questions about Ariana Grande's wedding to Dalton Gomez. There was speculation over the small guest list and which of her A-list peers might have made it, what her undoubtedly gorgeous and dramatic dress could look like, and which song the newlyweds danced to first. But no question stirred up as many tweets, comments, and guesses like Grande's hair, with everyone dying to know if she'd worn her signature ponytail for the special day.

For her wedding, the singer’s hair did not disappoint her fans — she did stick to her iconic, swingy, high-pony, albeit with a twist. In new, intimate photos shared to her Instagram, the singer treated her quarter of a billion followers to a first look at the ceremony and all of its beauty moments. We see her hair, a rich and complex brunette shade, hoisted into a center-parted half-ponytail that gave way to soft, gentle waves down her back. Topped with a short, bow-adorned veil made by Vera Wang (who also made her dress), the effect is pure Grande: sweet, sensual, and veering towards classic.

The sophisticated style is the work of celebrity hairstylist Josh Liu, Grande’s longtime collaborator and close friend. Liu, who’s worked with the star on every type of project from her world tours to her music videos and fragrance campaigns, shared the photos on his own Instagram to the delight of Grande’s fans. “Thank you for doing her hair so beautifully on her most beautiful day,” one of the top-liked comments gushed, this one from a Grande fan account. “My heart can’t handle this,” the one below it declares.

While it’s still unclear exactly what tools and techniques Liu used on Grande’s big day, one shot on his Instagram might provide some insight: captioned “just like magic”, a reference to one of Grande’s songs, we see a sleek pack of Útiles Beauty hair ties. Designed by Liu himself, the ties are soft and snag-free with fully controllable tautness for constructing elaborate styles. Grande’s romantic hairstyle tied in perfectly with her neutral makeup and winged liner, carefully applied by makeup artist Ash Holm.

Based on the number of photos shared and the megawatt smile she’s sporting in nearly all of them, it’s safe to say the mid-May wedding was everything Ariana Grande has been dreaming of — and singing about.