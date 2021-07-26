Issa Rae's Bridal Beauty Brings Whole New Meaning To Natural Glam

It's official — Issa Rae and longtime partner Louis Diame tied the knot in a private ceremony in the South of France over the weekend. The Insecure star confirmed the news on Monday, July 26, by surprising her 3.1 million Instagram followers with a series of photographs from the big day. Naturally, fans have gone positively crazy over the news, and so many are already comparing her fashion and glam to that of a real-life princess.

Rae donned a strapless custom Vera Wang Haute Couture ballgown with a sweetheart neckline for the nuptials, accented by hand-sewn crystal beading. She teamed the wedding dress with silver pumps and diamond stud earrings. To complement the timelessly elegant gown, celebrity hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood created a hairstyle as ethereal as her dress. The Awkward Black Girl alum wore her hair slicked back and parted in the center (hi, Gen Z), gathered into a glamorous low ponytail that peaked out from underneath her floor-length veil.

As for glam, Rae recruited makeup artist Joanna Simkin, who's been doing her makeup for years on end. Judging from the photos Rae shared from the big day, the duo accentuated the actor’s features, opting for a natural glam look. Even though she hasn't shared too many up-close detail shots just yet, you’re able to spot a few standout elements. First, she wore a lush set of faux lashes, which have become a staple of hers through the years. Simkin also added pop of highlight to the star's inner corner, and a your-lips-but-better lipstick that added a subtle dose of luster to Rae's pout.

As for nails, Rae remained true to her theme of sophisticated minimalism. By diligently zooming in on her wedding photos, it appears as though her coffin-shaped nails are coated in white polish, the work of celebrity manicurist Yoko Sakakura. To recreate the star’s bridal manicure, as well as other aspects of her wedding day look, keep on scrolling.

