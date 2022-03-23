It’s sometimes difficult to separate Lily Collins from her title character on Netflix’s Emily in Paris, not only because of their similarly infectious personalities but because both have such distinct (but similar) looks. Collins has become known for her long dark locks and face-framing bangs, while Emily’s sleek and sculpted waves quickly became a pillar of her larger-than-life style. It seems Collins has been inspired by her character lately, leaning into the French-girl aesthetic more and more, and her most recent look — a tomboy haircut — might be the chicest one yet.

After doing a double-take, you’ll notice that for her attendance at last night’s MoMA event in New York City, Collins’ hairstyle is actually a sleek, side-parted bun and not a full on big chop. The actor turned heads in a gorgeous tailored suit by Ralph Lauren, complete with a white collared shirt and black bowtie. The updo, courtesy of hairstylist DJ Quintero, ups the shock value of the whole look even further, given that Collins rarely wears her hair up with her signature bangs nowhere in sight.

To balance out the boldness of the ensemble, her makeup by Vincent Oquendo is soft and effortless. With her bangs pushed back, Collins’ trademark bushy brows get even more attention, with a subtle winged liner being the focus of the look.

Collins has been loving playing with eyeliner lately, specifically looks that emulate a mod, French-girl style. For her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that aired last night, Oquendo created a chic double-winged liner that channeled major Brigitte Bardot vibes, while further solidifying fishtail eyeliner as one of the biggest makeup trends in 2022. The liner style, which mimics the shape of a fish’s tail with flicks on both the top and bottom lash line, was a prominent look on the recently concluded second season of Euphoria, courtesy of the show’s makeup artist Doniella Davy. The eyeliner trend has an undeniably retro feel while still being totally fresh and contemporary, which is probably why it’s been so popular lately.

Oquendo and Quintero teamed up yet again earlier this week to create another French-inspired look, which featured piece-y curtain bangs and a bright red lip. Needless to say, Collins is becoming the poster child for chic, effortless glam — but she’s not afraid to pull out a daring style every now and then.