In need of some summer hair inspiration? There’s truly no better source than Gabrielle Union’s Instagram feed. The actor and entrepreneur is not only constantly changing up her look but nailing every single one with ease. In the past month alone, she’s rocked a sleek, asymmetrical bob, intricate updos, and a series of dramatic, high ponytails — and she’s not done yet. Union’s latest hair moment, half-up half-down braids, proves just how versatile she is when it comes to her hairstyles.

Yesterday, Union shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself posing for a photo shoot, and needless to say, she’s absolutely killing it. In the clip, the star is wearing a red and purple striped floor-length dress and tossing her hair back as she looks into the camera. Her hair, courtesy of her longtime stylist who simply goes by Larri, features waist-length box braids in a half-up, half-down style, with a top knot ponytail giving the look extra height and drama.

Unsurprisingly, the look has drawn quite a bit of attention from Union’s followers. Fellow hair goddess Tracee Ellis Ross commented simply, “sheesh!!!!” along with several fire emojis, which is the perfect encapsulation of everyone’s reaction to Union’s new style. “You stay slayin' all the looks!” a fan also wrote under the post, amongst a sea of other compliments.

It’s hard to tell exactly what Union’s makeup look entails from just this short clip, but it looks like it was kept somewhat natural, focusing on the star’s signature radiant skin. She tagged her makeup artist Fiona Stiles, who has been working with the star for years, but Stiles has yet to share any details on what went into Union’s latest beat.

Though Union never fails to surprise fans with daring new looks, she’s long been a fan of box braids. On her European vacation last year, she wore a variety of box braid styles, including a gorgeous high ponytail for a romantic anniversary celebration with her husband, Dwyane Wade.

Box braids are not only a timeless look, but they’re a great protective option for the summer months. “Box braids can last through hail, sleet, snow, and rain, so it’s only right they hold us down for the summer, too,” Kristal of @braidsbykristal previously told TZR. There are endless ways to wear box braids, but if you’re ever in a style slump, simply scroll through Union’s IG feed and inspiration will inevitably strike.