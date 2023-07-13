Kourtney Kardashian is in full vacation mode. The star, who is currently on a getaway with her children at the 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay in Hawaii, recently shared a bevy of resort photos on social media. While her kiddos participated in water activities (they were taking surf lessons), Kardashian hung out on the beach and took some outfit pics to show off her pregnancy swimwear style. In one snap, the Poosh founder wore a leopard print bikini with a crisp white button-down shirt.

Several days later on July 12, she posted two more Instagrams that spotlighted her OOO looks. In one image, she opted for a sultry cutout swimsuit from Jacquemus that was styled with a coordinating beaded skirt from the label. A giant floopy hat served as the topper to this attention-grabbing outfit. As much as the star loves the color pink — and the hue being so on trend right now thanks to the upcoming Barbie movie — she also packed some neutral swim pieces, too. In another pic, Kardashian wore a black cutout one-piece with a Prada sun hat. She pulled up her sporty mesh T-shirt to let her baby bump soak up the sunshine.

As you can probably tell, Kardashian’s camera roll is rife with bump-friendly resort looks to try. If you feel like showing off your pregnancy style, too, look for swimsuits with strategic front cutouts. That way, the fabric won’t cover up your belly, but instead allow it to shine towards the sunlight. Likewise, a breezy top you can button up over your stomach (should you get cold while hanging out at the beach) is also a must-have vacation piece for mamas-to-be.

The star is expected to give birth to a baby boy sometime in the fall, so until then you can likely expect Kardashian to post many more maternity looks to her IG. She loves to show off her pregnancy style, whether she’s wearing a bodycon catsuit or a cheeky bikini, and to be quite honest, we love seeing how she pulls off every single outfit.

Channel Kardashian’s laid-back vacay style with the pieces ahead.