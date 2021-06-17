Irina Shayk Wore This Year’s Most Controversial Pair Of Throwback Jeans

The trend cycle, as fashion historians like to speculate, works on a 20-year timeline. Which explains why, over the past few years, Y2K staples like trucker hats and tinted sunglasses resurged with a vengeance. Even so, one iconic ‘00s style was noticeably missing its modern-day comeback: low-rise jeans. Whether or not the controversial jeans would become en vogue again became a will they, won’t they situation. Some stylists hypothesized their return was inevitable, while other fashion industry players prayed to the style gods the pants would stay in the past. But now, as Irina Shayk’s low-rise jeans confirm, the disputed style is seemingly back for good.

Shayk ran errands in New York City on June 17 and wore a pair of baggy, hip-revealing jeans with a black corset top from Are You Am I. The Russian model’s pants were so low rise, the bottom of her corset peeked through, creating a peek-a-boo effect of skin. Shayk finished her look with black square sunnies, a white Burberry shoulder bag, and a cross necklace from Jennifer Meyer. As for footwear, she wore a pair of Gao combat boots, another element to her look with an inherent throwback vibe. Overall, her outfit was surprisingly neutral and pared-back, helping to make Shayk’s low-rise jeans feel like a fashion-forward, integral part of her street style look.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Though you may have already labeled the low-slung pants as a fashion faux pas from your past and repressed any memory of them once existing in your closet, bear with Shayk here. She managed to make them look wearable. If you’re willing to participate in the resurgence of low-rise jeans, the best practice might be to find a way to integrate the style into your existing wardrobe. If you naturally tend to pull influence from Y2K fashion, lean into the vintage look and pair with a baby doll or a corset top as Shayk did. Or, if you’re drawn to a minimalist and more streamlined feel, try styling your jeans with a classic button-down shirt.

In what should come as no surprise, renowned trendsetter and queen of early-aughts style, Bella Hadid, also recently wore low-rise pants. Her Von Dutch jeans were peak ‘00s style and sent many to profusely scour Depop, Vestiaire Collective, and other vintage re-sellers in hopes of snagging their own authentic pair. While genuine vintage can help tie a look together, an exact pair from the 2000s is certainly not required when recreating the look for yourself. Ganni offers a baggy style that resembles Shayk’s pair, and 7 for all Mankind actually has a few fashion-forward, low-rise options to choose from if you’re so inclined. Scroll onward to shop a few TZR-approved jeans for a major dose of early aughts nostalgia.

