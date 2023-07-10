It’s 90+ degrees in Miami, which makes it prime weather for throwing on a bikini, slathering on the SPF 60, and heading to the beach. And since it happens to be 2023’s Miami Swim Week, swimwear trends are popping up well beyond the pool and sand — they’re also taking over the runways. In the same way that ready-to-wear fashion weeks give a peek into the pants, jackets, and shoes that you can expect to see in the months ahead, this week serves as an early heads up on to the playful, colorful, and creative styles designed for water sports or tanning poolside.

This year, the runways were particularly taken by the proliferation of Barbiecore — pink was the dominant hue, whether the suits in question were strappy bikinis or cheeky maillots. But, the prevalence of other look-at-me designs like selfie-ready metallics and easy-to-style animal prints were a nod to the fact that, these days, a swimsuit has to work for pre- and post-beach activities too. With the right accessories, you can transform your look. Think: a white one-piece with jeans and mules in place of your usual bodysuit or a cutout one-piece styled with a miniskirt and sparkly purse for a night out.

Ahead, find out more about the biggest trends from Miami Swim Week, and shop styles to help you get a jumpstart on your next resort-ready outfit.

Like An Animal

Michael Costello x Revolve Mireya Acierto/Getty Images Entertainment

Think of animal prints as neutral adjacent, a leopard or tiger-stripe swimsuit can be slinky, preppy, or understated depending on how you style it. For an of-the-moment take, try styling your wild suit of choice with a white linen maxi skirt — the perfect combination for post-beach drinks.

Surf’s Up

Sienna Swim Ivan Apfel/Getty Images Entertainment

Some swimsuits are meant for lounging in the sun. This trend is more about practical applications. As more women take up surfing as a pastime, it’s important that there are suits that protect them from chafing against the board (not to mention to prevent sunburns). On the runway, a mix of long-sleeved one-pieces, and rashguard-style tops popped up in a range of fun prints and sporty fabrications.

Barbie Pink

Ivan Apfel/Getty Images Entertainment

With the arrival of the upcoming Barbie movie on July 21, bright pink is the color du jour. Whether you’re ready to lean in and wear the hue head-to-toe, accessories included, or you’d prefer to style a bubblegum bikini with denim or summer whites, don’t be afraid to embrace the kitschy color. While options on the runway ran the gamut from a soft rose to bold neon, the range of hues all speak to the fact that it’s the summer of Barbiecore.

High Shine

South Beach Swimwear Thomas Concordia/Getty Images Entertainment

You’re in the dressing room trying to find a new bikini. You check the mirror and do a few yoga moves to make sure it fits. But, for some shoppers, it’s also a crucial test to whip out the phone and try a few selfies. For those constantly updating their Instagram stories, a swimsuit has to look good in photos, which is where a metallic option shines. A shimmery or sparkly piece instantly pops against sand, sky, and ocean.

White Hot

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show Ivan Apfel/Getty Images Entertainment

Keep things simple and embrace the white-hot trend of a simple snowy-hued suit. On the runways, sleek all-white bikinis and one-pieces offered a sharp contrast to tropical prints and splashy sequined designs. When in doubt, don’t be afraid to keep your look minimal.