Kendall Jenner Owns Over 7 Bikinis From This Vintage-Inspired Small Brand

Summer usually means an endless slew of swimwear photos (posted to the ‘gram) and beach-themed fashion capsule collections. Lizzo recently shared some bikini pics as did Hailey Bieber and her best friend Kendall Jenner. She has blessed her fans with more than a few poolside looks this year already. To get more specific here, Jenner’s favorite bikinis from Heavy Manners have admittedly taken over her Instagram. At this point, it’s clear that the model and street style star is a big fan of the vintage-inspired New York City brand. On June 14, Jenner shared yet another photo of herself wearing a piece from the label — the Miss August front tie top and cheeky bottom on her Instagram story.

The model was first spotted wearing swimsuits from the small-owned business back in September of 2020 and since then, has slipped into Heavy Manners’ cute styles at least seven times that fans know of. In addition to Miss August, Jenner has worn the styles For Once In My Life, Knock Three Times, Miss July, Hitchin A Ride, Miss October, and Miss January. Heavy Manners offers a wide range of nostalgic, playful swim designs, including a few stylish and comfortable French bikini styles. The swimwear are made by the label’s go-to local garment maker in her downtown Manhattan apartment in order reduce fabric waste. Most of the pieces fall on the more revealing and cheeky side, touching on 2021’s swimsuit trends of micro-strings and high-cut thong bottoms.

Jenner has worn quite a few imitable swimwear looks this summer already, including her Hawaiian-print bikini and belly chain combo. The look made a splash earlier this year, as the model matched with Bieber and fully leaned into the nostalgic Y2K-inspired aesthetic. Given that Heavy Manners is a small-owned business, as word gets out about Jenner’s favorite bikini spot, pieces are bound to sell out quickly. The brand’s swimwear selections are rich in colorful prints and flirty cuts, with the next site restock coming on July 1. Mark your calendars and shop the few available styles Jenner has worn, below, alongside some other supermodel-approved beach attire.

