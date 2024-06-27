Sabrina Carpenter is well on her way to world domination. Not only is she commanding the charts (“Please, Please, Please” rose to No. 1 on the Billboard Top 100 this week), the 25-year-old is also making a name for herself on the sartorial front. Within the last two weeks, she sat front row at both Louis Vuitton’s and Loewe’s Mens Spring/Summer 2025 show in head-to-toe designer attire, she posed in Prada for a Vanity Fair photoshoot, and she wore custom Jacquemus on the Vogue World runway. For her most recent style move, Carpenter stunned in an archival Michael Kors rhinestone mini dress, continuing her internet-breaking streak. And you’ll never guess which fashion muse wore her exact dress 33 years prior. Hint: She’s also a pop icon — or rather, the Queen of Pop.

This week Carpenter headed to celeb hotspot Maxim’s in Paris for an A-list after-party, wearing the aforementioned body-hugging mini covered in hand-embroidered crystals. Even though the piece appeared good as new, it was actually sourced from the Michael Kors Collection Resort 1990 show and debuted by British model Gail Elliott 33 years ago. That same year, the striking design made headlines on the cover of Glamour Magazine’s Woman of the Year 1990 issue, where it was donned by none other than Madonna. That’s right — Carpenter twinned with Madonna in a dress older than she is. Iconic, no?

While Madonna’s previous accents included diamond and pearl earrings alongside a matching brooch pinned to her bodice, Carpenter accessorized with a diamond pendant necklace and a matching oversized ring both from Bulgari. The bling didn’t stop there for the Gen Z singer. A shimmery clutch from Gedebe and sky-high crystal-embellished sandals courtesy of Le Silla rounded out her OOTN.

Old Hollywood vibes seem to be the name of the game lately for Carpenter as her previously mentioned Jacquemus look from Vogue World followed a similar theme. The red-and-white striped swimsuit and maxi skirt gave off major ‘50s It girl vibes, especially when paired with the atelier’s ruby Les Doubles Mules and coordinating headscarf — a styling hack also adopted by Jennifer Lawrence, Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, and Dua Lipa.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Entertainment

This seems to be just the initial stages of Carpenter’s fashion takeover, so keep an eye out as she makes more moves toward style icon status.