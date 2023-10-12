PSA to all the Swifties going through significant concert withdrawal (it’s me, hi): Almost a month after her internet-breaking movie announcement, the musician’s Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film is officially on the silver screen. In true Swift fashion, the “Karma” singer shocked fans by releasing the film a day early, as it was initially scheduled for Oct. 13. (Pull out your best “Bejeweled” outfits and head to your nearest AMC theatre!) Before watching the two-hour and 45-minute concert in theatre 13 (IYKYK), Swift hit the red carpet on October 12 for the The Eras Tour movie premiere at The Grove in Los Angeles in an incredible Oscar de la Renta blue ballgown — a callout to the dreamy fashion of her upcoming 1989 (Taylor’s Version) release, no doubt.

With its quilted floral patchwork, subtle cutouts, and a charming sweetheart neckline, the dress read especially ethereal. What’s more, the Oscar de la Renta number — which was from the label’s Pre-Spring 2023 collection — was an especially fitting red carpet choice for Swift, as she donned multiple numbers from the New York-based atelier during The Eras Tour this summer.

For accessories, Swift gravitated towards pieces that also felt very regal: Giuseppe Zanotti sandals that matched the gown’s baby blue shade, a tennis necklace and diamond studs from Cartier, and eye-catching rings from Cathy Waterman and Anabela Chan. On the beauty front, she sported her signature red lip and kept her natural curls loose in a chic (faux) bob.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

Swifties weren’t the only fanbase to have a field day on social media following the event — the Beyhive was equally stunned when they saw Beyoncé join Swift for a photo op. On the red carpet, the record-breaking performers stood side-by-side in polar opposite looks. The “Cuff It” singer chose a custom catsuit look from LaQuan Smith’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Beyoncé’s entire look last night was reminiscent of her recent Renaissance World Tour costumes, which we’ll see more of when her concert film releases next month. (It’s official: AMC is taking all my money this fall, and I’m not mad about it.)

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment

Seeing that Beyoncé supported Swift’s new movie, the duo may meet up again on the Renaissance red carpet next month. While we await their next fashion-forward encounter, copy Swift’s latest red carpet lewk with the pieces below.